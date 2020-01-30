Lenovo planning affordable Galaxy Note alternative with Moto G Stylus

Is Lenovo planning to integrate a stylus for its Motorola smartphones, as we have known for years from Samsung's Galaxy Note series? A new leak clearly indicates so. The Moto G Stylus is scheduled for launch this year. Here's what we know so far.

We are dealing with two pieces of information: a render image on Twitter and an alleged certification by Canadian authorities. The latter seems at first glance to actually exist. If you enter the model number "XT2043-4" in the first field in the "Registered Radios" section of the Canadian government website, you will find the corresponding entry. "Moto G Stylus" is in the "Product Name" column. It is unusual that no "alias" was used by Lenovo here. On the other hand, using the real name and thus allowing the leaks to flow can be good PR and lead to plenty of headlines. But that's another matter.

Moto G Stylus: the affordable alternative to the Galaxy Note?

Then there's the picture. The infamous Evan Blass tweeted a rendered image. It is unclear whether he actually worked on the graphic here using insider information. What we can see is a modern smartphone with a hole-punched display, relatively narrow display bezels and a stylus as an input aid. Where the pen could be stored in the Moto G Stylus is not obvious at first glance - many places to store an elongated object in a smartphone case do not exist. We can therefore assume that the stylus is inserted into the smartphone from below when not in use, as is the case with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The leak raises many question marks. Probably the Moto G Stylus is not Lenovo's next top smartphone. This place should already be reserved for the Moto Edge+ - also leaked by Evan Blass. Rather, we are now speculating about the arrival of the Moto G Stylus in the middle-class sector. This would make much more sense, because the king of all pen smartphones, the Galaxy Note, will probably always be preferred by hardcore stylus fans. The Moto G Stylus would, therefore, be a good alternative for a smaller purse. However, we also hope for innovative functions of the Moto-stylus, which would probably gather dust in its drawer without extended features.

The MWC 2020 is getting closer and closer and with it the anticipation of numerous new, more or less innovative products.

