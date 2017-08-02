Moto G5S Plus: the dual camera comes to the mid-range

Motorola's G5 family is getting bigger this year, as the manufacturer has just announced the new Moto G5S and G5S Plus. Here's everything we know about these two new models, including details on the Plus version, which is bringing the dual camera into the mid-range.
Jump to section:
- Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus: release date and price
- Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus: design and build quality
- Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus: technical specs
Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus: release date and price
Motorola has just quietly announced the new Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. Both models share some technical specifications in common, but the dual camera only comes with the Plus variant. The only other Motorola with a dual camera so far is the Moto Z2 Force.
These new devices from Motorola will be available in the US starting this fall. Europe can expect them to arrive this month for €249 and €299, and £220 and £260 in the UK.
Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus: design and build quality
The Moto G5S will be sold in the colors Lunar Gray and Fine Gold, while the Moto G5S Plus will come in Lunar Gray and Blush Gold.
The fingerprint reader and the design itself are very similar to those of the original Moto G5 Plus, and there is still an LED flash on the front camera.
The two new models are made with aluminum, unlike the original version is made with a combination of metal and plastic.
Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus: technical specs
|Moto G5S
|Moto G5S Plus
|OS
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.2 inches, Full HD
|5.5 inches, Full HD
|Processor
|Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430, 1,4GHz, Adreno 505 GPU
|Snapdragon 625, Adreno 506 GPU
|Cores
|8
|8
|RAM
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Internal storage
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Battery
|3,000 mAh, turbopower
|3,000 mAh, turbopower
|Rear camera
|16 MP
|Dual camera 13 MP (f1.7,f2.0BW)
|Front camera
|5 MP
|8 MP FFC (f2.0, LED)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 4.2
|Bluetooth 4.2
The Moto G5S Plus had the biggest upgrade in hardware compared to the original Plus model of the series, although the number of changes was few.
So what do you think of the new Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus?
Source: Motorola
1 Comment
The extra screen size and a camera upgrade could be compelling. Need to see the street price. The G5 plus is a good phone, it's main weakness being the 5.2 inch screen. 5.5-5.7 is my ideal size I think.
Demonstrates the lie to the concept of aluminum being premium as I've noted many other times.