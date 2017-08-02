Moto G5S Plus: the dual camera comes to the mid-range

Motorola's G5 family is getting bigger this year, as the manufacturer has just announced the new Moto G5S and G5S Plus. Here's everything we know about these two new models, including details on the Plus version, which is bringing the dual camera into the mid-range.

Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus: release date and price

Motorola has just quietly announced the new Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. Both models share some technical specifications in common, but the dual camera only comes with the Plus variant. The only other Motorola with a dual camera so far is the Moto Z2 Force.

These new devices from Motorola will be available in the US starting this fall. Europe can expect them to arrive this month for €249 and €299, and £220 and £260 in the UK.

Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus: design and build quality

The Moto G5S will be sold in the colors Lunar Gray and Fine Gold, while the Moto G5S Plus will come in Lunar Gray and Blush Gold.

Moto G5S Plus / © Motorola

The fingerprint reader and the design itself are very similar to those of the original Moto G5 Plus, and there is still an LED flash on the front camera.

The two new models are made with aluminum, unlike the original version is made with a combination of metal and plastic.

Moto G5S / © Motorola

Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus: technical specs Moto G5S Moto G5S Plus OS Android 7.1 Nougat Android 7.1 Nougat Display 5.2 inches, Full HD 5.5 inches, Full HD Processor Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430, 1,4GHz, Adreno 505 GPU Snapdragon 625, Adreno 506 GPU Cores 8 8 RAM 3 GB 3 GB Internal storage 32 GB 32 GB Battery 3,000 mAh, turbopower 3,000 mAh, turbopower Rear camera 16 MP Dual camera 13 MP (f1.7,f2.0BW) Front camera 5 MP 8 MP FFC (f2.0, LED) Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2

The Moto G5S Plus had the biggest upgrade in hardware compared to the original Plus model of the series, although the number of changes was few.

So what do you think of the new Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus?