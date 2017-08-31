Moto Z2 Force review: sturdy, powerful, but lacking battery capacity

It's been a long wait for the next phone in the Moto Force series, but it's finally here! Lenovo has announced the arrival of the new generation in the series with the Moto Z2 Force, which replaces the older Moto Z and aims to win over even the most demanding of users. Lenovo Moto Z review

Lenovo Moto phones: Which one for you?

design and build quality The Moto Z2 Force is reminiscent of the Z2 Play in terms of its appearance. The body is made of aluminum and the rear camera comes in its trademark circular and slightly protruding module. What impressed me a lot, but which also bothered me a little, was the lightness of the device. In my opinion, such a light weight doesn't convey a feeling of robustness that I would expect from a Moto device. But perhaps this was only because my last reference in the Force series was the Moto X Force, which is 30 grams heavier than this new model. In terms of ergonomics, Moto Z2 Play seemed pretty solid upon first impressions. Watch out with the black color variant though, because it's an absolute fingerprint magnet and scratches are very visible with this color. The back of the Moto Z2 Force. / © AndroidPIT About the camera module: it is identical to the Moto G5S Plus, only slightly thinner. Motorola can't change the size or shape to much, because it must retain its compatibility with Moto Mods. The front of the Moto Z2 Force. / © AndroidPIT During the event, it was possible to play a bit rough with the Moto Z2 Force. I looked closely at the screens of three models that were knocked down several times. There were a few scratches, but no screens were cracked or broken. Although the screen was built to be drop resistant, risk of breakage can't be ruled out completely.

display The Moto Z2 Force screen is 1,440 x 2,560 pixels and is a P-OLED panel. The difference from this panel to traditional ones of the same technology is flexibility, since the P-OLED is specially developed to be designed in models with curves on the front. It is said to make the ShatterShield structure more resistant to falls with different pressures. We've already talked about ShatterShield technology here on the site, in the review of the Droid Turbo 2. Basically, it is a layered panel, where the base is made of aluminum, through glass plates and the touchscreen layer, and it comes with scratch protection. With the Moto X Force, Motorola offered a special risk guarantee on it, but nothing has been mentioned so far about the same coverage for the Z2 Force. Moto Z2 Force screen has QHD resolution. / © AndroidPIT

software The Moto Z2 Force ships with Android 7.1.1, and according to Motorola, it will receive Android Oreo sometime next year. The UI isn’t the same as the Moto Z2 Play, with rounded icons and other questionable changes. The camera app differs a bit, as it has added features having to do with the dual camera. Moto Interface with rounded icons. / © AndroidPIT

performance The Moto Z2 Force for the US market comes with 4 GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 835 processor. There’s 64 GB of internal storage, and everything ran smoothly when I tested it briefly. Just like the Moto Z, the Z2 Force doesn’t have a headphone jack - you have to use the USB Type-C port instead.

camera The rear dual camera has two lenses, one color and one monochrome. Both are 12 MP, with autofocus, phase detection, and an f / 2.0 aperture. Motorola says that the black and white sensor enhances the sharpness of photos and optimized the dynamic range. The photos taken in this mode left a good impression on me. Like the Moto G5S Plus, the Z2 Force can take photos with a bokeh effect which can be adjusted according to user preference. This mode worked well during the tests I did, much better than the G5S+, but I still see the need for an update that improves the recognition between the two depths. Moto Z2 Force camera is dual / © AndroidPIT The front camera has 5 MP and an f / 2.2 aperture, along with an LED flash. It does a good job, but it’s nothing exciting. The wide angle lets you fit more people into a selfie.

battery It is somewhat contradictory that a device with 4 GB of RAM and the most powerful processor on the market has only 2,730 mAh of battery. Unfortunately, this is the case for the Moto Z2 Force, which is 800mAh short of the previous generation. Motorola has chosen to sacrifice battery capacity in its high-end models to make them thinner. Personally, I think this issue goes beyond aesthetics, and it's more about the Moto Mods. Some Moto Mods in this generation have extra batteries, which is evidence supporting my theory.