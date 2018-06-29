Motorola's planning something big for August 2

After Samsung sent invitations to its Galaxy Note 9 Unpacked event on August 9, it is Motorola's turn to invite the press to an event in Chicago on August 2. The manufacturer should present several new models, including the Moto Z3 Force, its new flagship, and the One Power, an entry-level model.

The appointment with Motorola and its new flagship smartphone is finally official: August 2 in Chicago. The brand has published a video for the occasion that you can see below, but there are no other details at the moment.

Anyway, we'll soon find out what Motorola might be referring to. The Moto One recently shown in leaks could be one of the event's announcements. According to rumors, the Moto One should have a screen larger than 6 inches and have an 8 MP front camera.

Another device, called the Moto One Power, has also appeared frequently in recent weeks in rumors. It is a more affordable variant of the Moto One and will probably come with a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ display and should be powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor.

Finally, it is also possible that Motorola will announce the Moto Z3 Force, which will succeed last year's Moto Z2 Force announced in July 2017.

What do you expect from Motorola's new products? Are you looking forward to the announcements? Let us know in the comments!