The budget Motorola Moto e6s launches at just £99

With the new Moto e6s, Lenovo's subsidiary Motorola has introduced a new entry-level smartphone. The £99 price tag is particularly attractive. Here what you will get for the money.

After Motorola presented the Moto G8 last week, a mid-range mobile phone in the price range around $200, now a new entry-level smartphone is coming. The new low-budget smartphone from Motorola already shows its class affiliation quite well. A plastic casing and wider screen bezels are not uncommon in this price range. Nevertheless, the designers have tried to create an appealing and modern look. Both color versions (blue and red) have a nice color gradient on the back, which can still be found on many smartphone models today. On the upper middle of the back of the housing is the fingerprint sensor with the printed "M", which is characteristic for Moto Smartphones. Right next to it is the dual camera in triple camera design. The LED flash is also in here.

On the front, we see a display with a dewdrop notch design. It offers an HD+ resolution with 1,560 x 720 pixels. The LCD display comes with a screen diagonal of 6.1 inches. As you can already see in the pictures, the lower bezel is extremely wide - this is reflected in the screen-to-body ratio of 87.5 percent.

For the processor, Motorola uses the Mediatek Helio P22 with a 2.9 GHz Octa-core ARM-Cortex-A53. A modest 2GB of RAM is used for various processes. The internal storage is also rather small: 32GB is available out of the box, but the smartphone can be expanded by up to 256GB via microSD card. The battery comes in at 3,000 mAh and can be charged with a 5-Watt charger via the built-in micro-USB port (USB 2.0). There's no USB-C on this budget smartphone.

The red version of the Moto e6s comes with a pink gradient. / © Lenovo/Motorola

What kind of camera do you get for less than 100 bucks?

For under 100 British pounds, you should not expect a high-end camera. The Moto e6s features a 13-megapixel PDAF sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an unspecified depth sensor for portrait effects. Video recordings are possible here in Full-HD at 30 frames per second. At the front, the Moto e6s offers a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Blur effects should be possible here as well, but these are only included for the subject on the software side.

Further equipment on the Moto e6s

In addition to the Micro-USB port, a 3.5 mm jack for wired headphones is available. Google Assistant is also pre-installed. You also have access to Google's smart image recognition software Lens. Furthermore, the Moto e6s is a true dual SIM phone and not only holds two SIM cards, but also has a slot for memory expansion in the form of a micoSD card. So you have three card slots available in total.

Motorola Moto e6s: availability and price

The new entry-level smartphone will be released with an RRP of £99 ($120) and should attract many interested parties. We find the technology at this price to be solid. Dual-SIM functionality, the battery and the possible memory expansion of up to 256GB make the smartphone an interesting device in its price segment. The Moto e6s is scheduled to be available in turquoise blue and red in the second half of 2020, depending on your region.

