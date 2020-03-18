Will Motorola make a comeback with this absolute beauty?

"That looks delicious," Shu wrote in our Editorial team chat when the images leaked. When you look at the picture of the alleged Motorola Edge+, you can only agree with his enthusiasm. The new high-end device from the Lenovo subsidiary impresses with a bezel-less 'edge display' and two successful color concepts. Pictures of the Motorola Edge and Edge+ have appeared on the XDA Developers site as well as on the Twitter channel of Evan Blass. So chances are good that this is a rumor with a high degree of truth behind it.

Motorola Edge+: what the pictures tell us

The design is not exactly new. Even the name, Motorola has taken from the past, if the rumors are true. Samsung had rather moderate success with its Edge display, though. Nevertheless, the year 2020 seems to bring back the trend. The Huawei P40 Pro, which will soon be presented via a live stream, also comes with an extremely curved display and virtual keys. Motorola seems to also be getting in on the act now with its own new Edge display. In the pictures, we don't only see the panel, which is strongly curved to the sides, but also physical keys. The Edge+ could become quite thick, as the rendered pictures show, which look a lot like official press pictures. The thickness would suggest 5G is on board.

The Motorola Edge+ looks very familiar to us. / © Twitter/Evan Blass

The protruding camera module on the back of the Motorola Edge+ is also clearly visible. This is a triple camera with a 108-megapixel sensor. According to XDA Developers, the basic model without the "+" addition should have a 64-megapixel sensor here, which is supplemented by a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Further technical details point to an installed Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM and an ample 5,000 mAh battery. In addition, a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz will be used in both devices. In addition to all the luxury class equipment, it is surprising that Motorola will also install a 3.5 mm headphone jack. A USB-C port is also available for charging and data transfer, but there is probably no quick charging functionality.

The smartphone looks very thick, but it comes with physical side buttons. / © Twitter / Evan Blass

What we do not know yet

Quite a lot of details about the Motorola Egde and Edge+ are already known. The most important question is probably the price. We will probably groan loudly here, because Motorola cannot afford to offer high-end smartphones at low prices, as Xiaomi does with its top-of-the-line devices, which are hundreds of dollars cheaper than almost identical devices from Samsung or Huawei. Besides, we don't know yet when Motorola will officially announce and launch the smartphones. It is assumed that the time will come in the first half of the year. We remain excited and looking forward to seeing Motorola back at the top table once again.