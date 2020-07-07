We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
To the AndroidPIT homepage
Never miss a story with AndroidPIT via Telegram 

Moto G 5G Plus: Motorola introduces attractive mid-range phone

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Julia Froolyks
Moto G 5G Plus: Motorola introduces attractive mid-range phone

As previously suspected, Lenovo subsidiary Motorola today unveiled a new mid-range smartphone. The Moto G 5G Plus comes on the market with some lavish features and a 5G modem for €350.

Motorola has introduced an affordable 5G smartphone with mid to high-end features. The pre-released leak pictures were confirmed. So the Moto G 5G Plus comes with a quad-camera on the back and a selfie camera with ultra-wide-angle sensor on the front.

Moto G 5G: a display with a 90 Hz refresh rate

For the display, Motorola uses a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The selfie camera with Motorola's first 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens also comes with a 16-megapixel main sensor and is embedded into the display in a hole punch.

motorola moto g 5g plus display notches
At 6.77 inches, you can clearly see the aspect ratio of 21:9 on this picture. / © Motorola

On the back we can see four camera lenses, the main sensor has a resolution of 48 megapixels. There is also an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a depth sensor, and a macro lens. The camera specifications are as follows:

  • 48 MP (ƒ/1.7, 1.6 µm) | Quad-pixel technology
  • Macro vision | 5 MP (ƒ/2.2, 1.12 µm) | smallest possible focus distance 2 cm
  • Ultra-wide angle | 8 MP (ƒ/2.2, 1.12 µm) | 118°-ultra-wide angle
  • depth camera | 2 MP (ƒ/2.2, 1.75 µm)

The battery capacity of the Moto G 5G is particularly impressive. A full 5,000 mAh should be enough for three full days of use on a 4G network. Those who already enjoy 5G and have a corresponding tariff should be able to get by for two full days without recharging, as Motorola emphasizes. This will only be proven in a practical test.

Technical specs: Moto G 5G Plus

  Moto G 5G Plus
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G
Memory 4 GB / 6 GB
Display 6.77 inch Full-HD+ LTPS with 90 Hz refresh rate / 409 ppi
Battery 5,000 mAh (20W Fast Charge)
Camera

quadruple-camera with 48 megapixels, ultra-wide-angle sensor, macro, and depth sensor
Dimensions 168 x 74 x 9 mm / 207 grams
Price €349 - €399

A Snapdragon 765 and two memory versions

To enable the mid-range smartphone to operate on the 5G network, Motorola has installed the Snapdragon 765 together with the X52 modem RF. Motorola also offers two versions of the device: 4 GB RAM/64 GB of internal storage and 6 GB RAM/128 GB of internal storage.

motorola moto g 5g plus quad camera
The quad-camera on the back of the Moto G 5G Plus. / © Motorola

On the software side, the Moto G 5G comes with stock Android 10 and is complemented by Motorola's My UX-Suite, as we already know well from other G-Series models. Other features include a side fingerprint sensor, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 20W quick charging.

The Moto G 5G Plus will be available in August at an RRP of €349 (4/64 GB) and €399 (6/128 GB) in the color blue.

Are you excited about the latest entry in the Motorola smartphone library? Let us know below the line.

Hardware Motorola
Never miss a story with AndroidPIT via  Telegram 📲!

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing