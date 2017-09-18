Surprise: Your Moto G4 isn’t getting Oreo after all

Some disappointing news for Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus owners has come to light: Motorola seems to have silently dropped Oreo support for the 4th generation models without warning, having already promised these phones would get the update.

After launching in May 2016, the Moto G4 and G4 Plus were slated to receive the Android O update. But their absence in a newly released lineup of Oreo-supported handsets, plus changes to an infographic for the phone line now only confirms Motorola has backtracked. Given the change has not been explicitly addressed, the news comes as a very unwelcome surprise to Moto G4 owners.

The last sentence of the last paragraph mentions only Android N. / © Android Police

Adding insult to injury, there appears to be some confusion within the company as the India branch actually confirmed on Twitter that the Moto G4 will in fact receive Android 8.0. The tweet however was pulled shortly after.

Motorola India confirmed that moto g4 plus will receive android oreo..but no specific time..being a lenovo moto i think at least 1 year wait pic.twitter.com/k1l8LVY7aM — Krishnendu Ballav (@KrishnenduBall2) September 15, 2017

Moto G4 and G4 Plus owners are getting angry, and for good reason—the G4 phones are less than 18 months old so essentially ending the shelf life of a popular and relatively young device is a negligent, if not baffling decision. Gone are the days when the rollout of Motorola’s Android updates were so well managed, they sometimes appeared even before the beloved Nexus phones.

Do you think this is acceptable from a big brand like Motorola? Should the company publicly apologize and address why this has happened? Let us know.