Motorola Moto G6: Leaked photos of Lenovo's mid-range appear

After the online appearance of some renderings that were a little hard to believe, the new Motorola Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play can now be seen in some photos that seem much more realistic. Will Motorola’s new medium range smartphone will be presented at the MWC in Barcelona? We’re really excited to find out.

It’s no secret we think that the leaks for the 2018 Motorola lineup were fake, and today we’re showing you the new renderings and photos that confirm this and so far have been the most realistic. My opinion has stayed the same regarding the Moto Z3 and X5 leaks - that they are clearly false.

Motorola Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play: design

Anyway, enough discussion about the plausibility of the leaks, let’s take a look at the new renderings, which show the beautiful design of the new range smartphones. The photo below shows the Moto G6 in two of the colors that will be available once launched. Both the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus share many design features, including the Moto X4 glass and metal look presented during IFA 2017. The fingerprint reader is located underneath the display.

It almost looks like a revised version of the Moto X4./ © My Smart Price

On the back of the phone, you will find a double camera, with a double LED flash, as well as the logo underneath. At the front there is a single camera accompanied by another LED flash. According to the rumors, Moto G6 will be available in colors Rose God, Black and Silver, while G6 Plus will be available in an additional a color named Dark Teal.

In the photos below you can see some pre-production models of the Moto G6 Plus that confirm the renderings published yesterday by the team at Droid Life.

These photos are blurred and low resolution as usual. / © Gizmochina

Moto G6 Play will have a similar design, but is different in some details. We find a single camera on the back while the fingerprint reader on the front seems to have been removed. Overall, we can see how different it is to the other models, so we assume that the fingerprint reader was integrated at that point.

The fingerprint reader is finally implemented where the logo used to be located / © My Smart Price

Motorola Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play: features

The leaks of the last few days don't stop at design but also bring to light many of the technical features of the three smartphones. Moto G6 will have a 5.7" fullHD+ 18:9 fullHD+ panel, bringing the new aspect ratio to the brand's smartphones for the first time. The SoC will be a Snapdragon 450 and to power it, there will be a 3000mAh battery.

The G6 Plus will have a display slightly larger than 5.93", always with full HDD+ resolution and 18:9 ratio. The CPU will have an increase in performance and the SoC used will be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630. The chip will be supported by a 3200mAh battery.

The latest information suggests the Moto G6 will remain closer to the classic style with its 5.7” display, and with a 16:9 ratio and HD resolution. As of yet, we don’t know much more about the Moto G6 Play, except that it has a huge battery capacity that will be 4000mAh. This capacity, combined with the low power consumption of the HD display and a processor that is not too powerful, will certainly help ensure a prolonged battery life.

Motorola Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play: technical specifications

Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus e Moto G6 Play: Specs comparison Moto G6 Moto G6 Plus Moto G6 Play Display 5.7" FullHD+ 18:9 5.93", FullHD+ 18:9 5,7 Inches, HD 16:9 OS Android Android Android Processor Snapdragon 450 Snapdragon 630 - RAM - - - Memory - - - Camera Dual rear camera Dual rear camera Single rear camera Battery 3000 mAh 3200 mAh 4000 mAh Features Front flash, front fingerprint reader Front flash, front fingerprint reader Front flash, fingerprint reader on the back

Motorola Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play: price and release date

The presentation date for smartphones has not yet been announced, but if the company decides to follow last year's plans, it is likely that we will see new models at MWC in Barcelona at the end of February. Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus prices should be around $240 and $330, and there is no price information for the Play model or prices for the European market just yet.

Are you interested in the Motorola mid-range?