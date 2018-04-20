Moto G6 Plus hands-on: Motorola trying to do the impossible

The Moto G6 Plus is the crown jewel of Motorola’s G series. But the new device comes with a challenging mission: to offer a mid-range at a competitive price that will appeal to more demanding users, both in terms of its hardware and software. Will the Moto G6 Plus be able to pull this off? Check out our first impressions below.

A competitive sleek design

The Moto G6 Plus is a model that makes a good first impression. It is the first model in the series to have optimized bezels, an 18:9 format screen and a glass finish on the rear. The glass back panel has a 3D finish on the sides, which makes it somewhat reminiscent of the Galaxy S8’s rear. Overall, it feels good to hold and has a very premium look.

It’s worth mentioning that the Moto G6 Plus is an improved version of the Moto G5S Plus if you look at it more closely, since many of the features present in the new model were either inherited or optimized from the device’s predecessor, but in many ways a comparison to the Moto G5S Plus seems unfair. The back, for example, has inherited camera sensors coupled in a prominent circle that captures visual details in a nearly professional way.

The design follows the standard set by the Moto X4. / © AndroidPIT

The front panel is, let’s say, more peculiar, with the fingerprint reader accompanied by the Motorola logo along the bottom. It’s a thinner button compared to the Moto G5, and perhaps the company would’ve been better off putting it on the back. The Plus version also offers extra protection against splashes of water and dust.

The Plus is the largest model and is also the thinnest, with a thickness of 8 millimeters. The combination of glass with curves on the sides, the reduced bezels and thinness is something that enhances the user experience. Of course, the software performs well and comes running the most current version of Android, Oreo 8.0.

It's very, very thin. / © AndroidPIT

Like the other variants of the Moto G6, the G6 Plus has an 18:9 aspect ratio, which in this case is Full HD resolution. The panel is a 5.7-inch IPS LCD.

Cameras that won’t let you down

In total, the Moto G6 Plus has 3 photo sensors. Two of them are at the rear and the third at the front. The dual sensor delivers features known to users of Moto Z2 Force, X4 and G5S Plus, such as photos with blurred backgrounds (bokeh mode). The device also comes with a slow motion feature and, like today's leading manufacturers, Motorola is also bringing smart features based on artificial intelligence to the Moto G6 Plus's camera software.

Along these lines, the camera comes with intelligent features like text scanning and intelligent object detection. The text scanner is able to easily translate words and phrases while the macro function names the objects that the user points to. Panorama functions, portrait mode with selective color and adjustment, and facial and timelapse filters are also available. And of course, there’s also a manual mode that allows you to control ISO and other photographic settings.

An excellent flashy finish on the back. / © AndroidPIT

Neither the Moto G5S Plus nor the Moto X4 could provide a good experience with two sensors, while the Z2 performed somewhat better in that sense. That’s because features that take advantage of a dual camera were then in the beta stage, and according to Motorola, they’re more mature in the Moto G6 Plus and can therefore provide better results. The rear sensor has 12MP and an aperture of f/1.7, while the second sensor has 5MP. The front sensor has 8MP and comes with beauty mode and group selfie mode.

The USB Type-C port is there! / © AndroidPIT

One more promise from Motorola concerns the images obtained in low lighting conditions. The dual sensor has 1.4 µm pixel size and Dual Pixel technology, which both add greater light sensitivity and works to eliminate noise.

The camera takes a prominent position. / © AndroidPIT

Is it hardware you want?

In terms of hardware, the G6 Plus can be described as an upgraded mid-range. It’s clear that there are some differences between the Moto G5S Plus and the Moto G6 Plus, but not that many users were interested in the previous Plus edition, so we’ll have to see if the launch today leads people to go for the more expensive model.

The international version of the G6 Plus comes with 6 GB of RAM and an octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor, which is acceptable if you consider the price of the device. At this point, the device is competing directly with the Asus Zenfone 5. In many regions, Asus represents Motorola’s closest competitor because of their devices’ similarities in price and hardware.

The Moto G6 Plus packs a 3,200 mAh battery with a built-in 15 W TurboPower charger, a USB Type-C port, and promises to upgrade to Android P, which the brand’s executives confirmed at the event.

Almost as intelligent as the Moto X

The Moto G6 also comes complete with smart features, allowing the user to protect apps, websites and documents through biometrics. The feature is very interesting and will eliminate the need for third-party apps that perform this function. The device comes with plenty of voice commands and gestures, and of course, the Moto Display.

There's even an action center which provides some battery saving tips, route suggestions (image above) based on your location, and other features that can help with device management.