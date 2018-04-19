Motorola Moto G6 hands-on: Flashy mid-range hits the market

In an attempt to please fans of mid-range devices, Motorola has launched the 2018 line of its most popular series, the Moto G. In its sixth edition, the company has changed the frame from plastic to glass, which means the Moto G6 will look very different from the Moto G5. This has led to high expectations for the device, but we’ll see if it can live up to the hype.

A new sophisticated design

Apart from the protruding circle on the rear, which has been part of the design of practically all the brand’s devices in recent years, the Moto G6 doesn’t look at all like the past mid-range G decides. You could say that it’s closer to the Moto X4, which had a glass back reflection and the velvety, black appearance. I got to try out the Indigo version, which had a very dark and elegant tone.

No one imagined that one day you could call the Moto G series ‘elegant’, but that day is surprisingly now upon us. The protruding circle has been moved lower and brings visual effects to the Moto X4. The corners are well rounded and it’s easy to grip on the sides, but the straight back isn’t especially ergonomic. The device comes with liquid repellent technology, but it isn’t waterproof.

The velvet effect on the Moto X4 has made a comeback in the Moto G6. / © AndroidPIT

Despite the excess glass, the sides are plastic, which should help protect the device if you drop it. It’s pretty heavy at .37 pounds (167 grams) and the front is dominated by the 5.7-inch IPS 18:9 Full HD+ display. But the phone goes against another trend, as there is no "infinity display" (although the edges are small), a feature typically reserved for top-range devices. The back is somewhat reminiscent of the Galaxy S7 Edge.

Modern but simpler processing

With that top-line look, the performance might seem lacking. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with a 1.8 GHz octa-core CPU and a 600 MHz Adreno 506 GPU. It's accompanied with either 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM, and it comes with 32 GB or 64 GB of internal memory.

PUBG runs with minimal graphics, but it still runs. / © AndroidPIT

The chipset is very modern, as the latest launch of the Qualcomm 400 series, and might even surpass the 625. In our first tests, playing PUBG showed that the chipset was high-performing, but caused to few delays. Don't forget to check back in later, as we'll provide more precise results in our full review.

The device comes with a 3000 mAh battery, which at first doesn’t seem like much for a phone such a big screen, but we need to do some more thorough tests to really get an idea of its effectiveness. It also comes with a 15W TurboPower charger and a transparent TPU protective cap.

In my early experience with the device, I was able to reach 5 hours and 30 minutes of screen time, a reasonable amount, but this will require some more tests before we can reach a final verdict. In terms of connectivity, the device has a/b/g/n dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 4.2 with EDR and LE, without NFC. It has dual SIM functionality and a space dedicated for a micoSD card.

With a wide screen, the Moto G6 is now a longer smartphone. / © AndroidPIT

Unlike some rumored images, the fingerprint reader is still there, and now it’s much flatter and longer, along the front of the Moto G6.

And of course, there’s also Moto Action and one-touch navigation as well as other functions on the Moto app. As a novelty, there is a special app to manage the Dolby Audio system, but there’s no stereo sound. Still, from what we’ve been able to test, the device provides strong, well-balanced sound, which is a good improvement for a mid-range device.

Camera focused on creativity

In recent years, Motorola has greatly improved the quality of its camera, and while the Moto Z series is taking this much more seriously, the main goal of mid-range cameras is to be used for entertainment and social networking photos. We’re not yet at a point where Motorola is introducing a dual front camera, but there are two cameras on the rear.

Even though the second camera has less megapixels in comparison to the Moto X4, the 12 and 5 megapixel camera setup still has a better aperture at f/1.8. It features manual and automatic modes as well as object recognition, which with the help of artificial intelligence, can recognize tourist sites and more.

Among the creative modes, there’s a color highlighter, panorama, portrait, bokeh, animated effects that work with face recognition as well as slow motion, time lapse and animated effects for videos. Videos can be recorded at up to 1080p at 60fps.

Portrait mode offers extras for editing images. / © AndroidPIT

I got sharp photos and some interesting results in low light. The portrait mode is the same as on most devices; it works fine overall, but stumbles on some details. After using this mode to take pictures, you can edit the image in the gallery and change the focus, colors, and even the background.

Group selfie mode created some interesting images. / © AndroidPIT

The front camera, with 8 megapixels, is focused on improving your selfies. The initial quality of the imaging tests was satisfactory, and these photos can also be improved. There’s a beauty mode, a great group selfie mode (which works like a panorama) and animated effects. These can also be used with videos, which also have slow motion and time lapse options.

The color selection mode can make creative shots. / © AndroidPIT

System is updated, but not completely

The Moto G line is expanding the number of devices that come with Android Oreo from the factory. It comes with Version 8.0, which isn’t the newest, but will guarantee you security updates. Nothing has been said yet, but at least one update should be expected for Android P.

The device comes with Oreo, but not in its most current version. / © AndroidPIT

Visually, the Moto G6 is virtually identical to the Moto X4, which has recently been updated to Oreo. It has an old Android version, but also comes with clear modifications, for example on icons. In terms of its functions, few things have been added, with the most important additions coming on the Moto app.

Motorola has remained firm in its decision to keep the fingerprint reader on the front of the device. / © AndroidPIT

The device also features what could be the beginning of unlocking through face recognition. This function already exists on other versions of Android, but is poorly developed. From our tests, we can tell that it’s quite faster and more accurate, but be warned that this type of lock is still less secure than simple ones. It also doesn’t work in the dark.