Motorola Moto G7: something for every notch enthusiast
After Motorola released three variants of the Moto G6 this year, the manufacturer will probably add one more next year. Four variants of the Moto G7 are shown in the latest leak with different display notches.
The four models of the Moto G7 differ from each other externally mainly by the different type of display notch and the camera. The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus come with a drop-shaped notch, as we already know it from the OnePlus 6T. Moto G7 Play and G7 Power, on the other hand, have a similarly wide notch as the Motorola One.
On the Moto G7 Play, the manufacturer has installed a selfie camera with an LED flash, while on the Power model only one camera is visible and the notch is correspondingly narrower. The main camera of the G7 and G7 Plus has a horizontally aligned dual camera, while the G7 Play and G7 Power have only one camera sensor, which is vertically housed in the camera module with an LED flash. In all four, the fingerprint sensor seems to be implemented into the Motorola logo on the back.
The information about the equipment is still sparse. According to an entry at the FCC there is the Moto G7 with 3GB and 4GB of RAM in combination with either 32GB or 64 GB of storage. As expected, the battery of the Moto G7 Power seems to be particularly large and amounts to 5,000 mAh.
Motorola introduced the Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play in April this year. This suggests that the four variants of the Moto G7 will also be presented at the end of the first quarter or at the beginning of Q2. Information on possible prices is not available yet.
