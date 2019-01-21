If this is the new RAZR, Motorola can take my money now

For some days now, rumors have been circulating on the web about a new version of the Motorola RAZR, the iconic smartphone from the Chicago-based company. Until now, little was known apart from a presumed and very lofty launch price. Now, thanks to a new Motorola patent, we can finally let our imagination run wild!

It is thanks to our friends at 91Mobiles that today we can show you these images. Colleagues have found a patent filed by the American company Motorola dating back to December 17 of the year just ended. The patent, filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization, shows what could be a new version of the RAZR.

If it were not for the larger external display it could be mistaken for the original RAZR! / © Motorola Mobility LLC

It seems that not only will the shell design of the original model be brought back in vogue, but it seems that the entire external body of the device has been designed to be as close as possible to the old glory of Motorola. A slim design, sharp edges and a small display on the outside that shows date, time and notifications. Even the small ridge at the bottom where the call microphone was located seems to have been carried over.

I can't do it, too many memories... / © Motorola Mobility LLC

Obviously, it won't be a classic feature phone. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal and what we can see in these images, the smartphone will have a flexible display on the inside. This way the Motorola RAZR, when open, would be a normal smartphone while when closed it would recall the shape and size of the original device. I don't know about you, but I've already fallen in love.

Every aspect of your smartphone will be updated, not just the display. At the lower back you can see a fingerprint reader (which does not seem to be placed in a convenient spot...) and the camera will be placed near the secondary display. The only thing that puzzles me is the presence of a notch in the internal display. Was it really necessary?

Here is the alleged Motorola RAZR in all its beauty. / © Motorola Mobility LLC

The MWC could be the perfect stage

Although this patent seems to leave no doubt, obviously nothing is still official. According to the WSJ, Lenovo could launch the smartphone next month for a price of as much as $1,500, which is coming to Barcelona just in time for the MWC?