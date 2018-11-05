We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

2 min read 1 Comment

Good news, update fans: Motorola One comes to US for $399

Authored by: Nicholas Montegriffo

Motorola is finally bringing the Motorola One to the United States. The Android One smartphone has already been out for few months and found success on the international market, and now Americans have the chance to try out the pure software in a trendy package for themselves.

The Motorola One will be available exclusively from Best Buy for $399. Online orders (for the black version) start on November 9 or you can buy the white version in stores from November 11. It will be sold as a GSM-unlocked device, so it’ll work on AT&T and T-Mobile, but not Verizon or Sprint.

In our hands-on with the Motorola One at the IFA in Berlin, we found it to be a stylish smartphone, but largely derivative of the iPhone X, notch and all. Whether that appeals to you is a matter of taste. In the European market, it faces tough competition from attractively priced Chinese brands. In the US, where locked carrier plans dominate, it could find a niche for those who want an unlocked phone with pure software. 

AndroidPIT motorola one back2Dual camera on the back.  / © AndroidPIT

As you can see from the spec sheet below, the Motorola One is no powerhouse. The promise of 3 years of timely updates is the main appeal here - a welcome change from the typical dismal Android update schedule. Although this phone ships with Android 8.1 Oreo, Motorola promises that it will be updated to Android 9 Pie and eventually Android Q.

Android One devices should please fans who loved the old Nexus phones but are put off by the increasingly aggressive prices of the new Pixels from Google

Motorola One technical specifications

Battery size: 3000 mAh
Screen size: 5.9 in
Display technology: LCD
Screen: 1520 x 720 pixels (285 ppi)
Front camera: 8 megapixels
Rear camera: 13 megapixels
Flashlight: LED
Android version: 8.1 - Oreo
RAM: 4 GB
Internal storage: 64 GB
Removable storage: microSD
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Number of cores: 8
Max. clock speed: 2 GHz
Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2

While the Motorola One does have the distinct whiff of an iPhone X clone about it, there's a welcome difference that many users will love - the good old 3.5mm jack is present and waiting for your headphones! The larger, higher-spec Motorola One Power, however, remains exclusive to India for now.

Are you tempted by the Motorola One? What do you think of Android One devices?

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 5 Shares

1 Comment

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
  •   24

    More garbage from Lenovorola, huh. A 625processer & a 720p display, 8.1 instead of pie. 400.00 bucks you say? The poco phone & the Nokia 7.1 will do circles around this phone. Whatever Lenovorola is smoking I don't want any. Are they the new HTC?

Recommended articles

Recommended articles

FOLLOW US: