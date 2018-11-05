Good news, update fans: Motorola One comes to US for $399
Motorola is finally bringing the Motorola One to the United States. The Android One smartphone has already been out for few months and found success on the international market, and now Americans have the chance to try out the pure software in a trendy package for themselves.
The Motorola One will be available exclusively from Best Buy for $399. Online orders (for the black version) start on November 9 or you can buy the white version in stores from November 11. It will be sold as a GSM-unlocked device, so it’ll work on AT&T and T-Mobile, but not Verizon or Sprint.
In our hands-on with the Motorola One at the IFA in Berlin, we found it to be a stylish smartphone, but largely derivative of the iPhone X, notch and all. Whether that appeals to you is a matter of taste. In the European market, it faces tough competition from attractively priced Chinese brands. In the US, where locked carrier plans dominate, it could find a niche for those who want an unlocked phone with pure software.
As you can see from the spec sheet below, the Motorola One is no powerhouse. The promise of 3 years of timely updates is the main appeal here - a welcome change from the typical dismal Android update schedule. Although this phone ships with Android 8.1 Oreo, Motorola promises that it will be updated to Android 9 Pie and eventually Android Q.
Android One devices should please fans who loved the old Nexus phones but are put off by the increasingly aggressive prices of the new Pixels from Google.
Motorola One technical specifications
|Battery size:
|3000 mAh
|Screen size:
|5.9 in
|Display technology:
|LCD
|Screen:
|1520 x 720 pixels (285 ppi)
|Front camera:
|8 megapixels
|Rear camera:
|13 megapixels
|Flashlight:
|LED
|Android version:
|8.1 - Oreo
|RAM:
|4 GB
|Internal storage:
|64 GB
|Removable storage:
|microSD
|Chipset:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Number of cores:
|8
|Max. clock speed:
|2 GHz
|Connectivity:
|HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2
While the Motorola One does have the distinct whiff of an iPhone X clone about it, there's a welcome difference that many users will love - the good old 3.5mm jack is present and waiting for your headphones! The larger, higher-spec Motorola One Power, however, remains exclusive to India for now.
Are you tempted by the Motorola One? What do you think of Android One devices?
1 Comment
More garbage from Lenovorola, huh. A 625processer & a 720p display, 8.1 instead of pie. 400.00 bucks you say? The poco phone & the Nokia 7.1 will do circles around this phone. Whatever Lenovorola is smoking I don't want any. Are they the new HTC?