Motorola walks the path of Samsung with One Vision

This month, Motorola is due to present its next Android One smartphone, the One Vision. And there might be something of a surprise in store when it comes to the camera and chipset since Samsung will be part of the picture.

Since 2017 Motorola has released three smartphones with Android One: the Motorola One, One Power and Moto X4. Now this month the Motorola One Vision will be added to the lineup, making it a quartet. At least a now published invitation to São Paulo on May 15 indicates this.

In Brazil, Motorola is the second largest smartphone manufacturer after Samsung. The brand's great success can be attributed to the mid-range and entry-level Moto-G and Moto-E series smartphones. And at first glance, Motorola wants to build on its success with the Motorola One Vision.

This is what the Motorola One Vision should look like / © Sudhanshu Ambhore

According to previous information, the One Vision, which has already made the rounds as Moto P40, offers a 6.2-inch display in 21:9 format. New at Motorola is the hole in the display, which allows the front camera to shoot photos through the display glass, as we have already seen with the Samsung Galaxy A8s and the Galaxy S10. Unfortunately, at the lower end of the screen, the bezel remains comparatively wide.

On the back, previous pictures show a 48 MP dual camera. The fingerprint sensor embedded in the Motorola logo can also be found on the back. Otherwise there's a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and loudspeaker at the bottom.

Is Samsung supplying the processing power?

The One Vision could be interesting under the hood. The Exynos 9610 is the first Samsung chip to be used here, with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage or 4 GB RAM with either 64 or 128 GB storage, depending on the variant. It is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery.

No information is available yet on the price of the Motorola One Vision. It is assumed that the price will be around 400 EUR (about 450 USD or 350 GBP). The Android One smartphone is to be released in blue and gold, and will also be launched in Europe shortly after its launch in Brazil.