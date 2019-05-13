Motorola gives One Vision a cinema display

Motorola will present the One Vision shortly and new details about the smartphone with Android One have come up. Apparently, the manufacturer is following the recent lead of Sony and relies on a display in 21:9 format.

Even before the official launch of the Motorola One Vision, Roland Quandt of Winfuture has found the first details about the mid-range smartphone. Accordingly, the smartphone has a 6.3-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2,520 x 1,080 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 21:9. Sony had last bet on this with the Xperia 1 or also the Xperia 10. This is the format of many cinema films that can be reproduced in landscape format without black bars.

Unlike Sony, however, Motorola puts the front camera behind a hole in the display, so there's still an interruption in the screen.

This is what the Motorola One Vision should look like / © Mobielkopen

The Samsung Exynos 9609 processor probably works inside the smartphone, and is said to be related to the Exynos 9610 that Samsung uses in the A series. According to Winfuture, however, precise information on this processor is not yet available. However, the clock rate should be 2.2 GHz - it is a processor with eight cores. The side is provided with 4 GB RAM. The internal memory is 128 GB and can be extended by means of a microSD card.

High-resolution camera

Motorola relies on many megapixels for the camera equipment. The front camera has a resolution of 25 megapixels with an f/2.0 aperture. Motorola's main camera here is an unknown sensor with 48 megapixels, f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization. The camera should be supported by artificial intelligence, there is also a special night mode.

The Motorola One Vision relies on a 21:9 display / © Winfuture

Furthermore, the Motorola One Vision can Bluetooth 5.0 and also has NFC. The battery has a capacity of 3,500 mAh. As the name of the smartphone suggests, the smartphone is part of the Android One program. So there are guaranteed security and version updates that come directly from Google.

The Motorola One Vision can be ordered as early as May 16. According to Winfuture it costs 299 Euro. The 180 gram smartphone is available in blue and bronze-brown.