Motorola and Puma are collaborating on a pair of sneakers

This partnership is quite unusual: mobile phone veteran Motorola, together with sports goods manufacturer Puma, has presented a pair of sneakers. The shoes should "celebrate the constant reinvention of technology and sport style with an exclusive RS-X sneaker drop".

The new shoes are not "smart", they have no technical gadgets such as pedometers or similar on board. Motorola and Puma explain: "Inspired by Motorola's mobile phone designs, the RS-X Tech highlights Motorola-specific details that bring the mobile phones of the 80s, 90s and 2000s into focus. With textures on the outsole reminiscent of the mobile phone's keypad, the sneakers feature a "hellomoto" badge on the side and Moto Batwing subtly on the heel patch. Manufactured for a new generation in the streetwear world, a futuristic color scheme in Puma Silver - Sodalite Blue was created. The collection continues this theme with seasonal clothing such as T-shirts, track-tops and shorts, featuring Motorola shades from the 1980s and playful graphics representing various milestones in the evolution of communication - from pagers to brick phones, followed by QWERTY keypad phones."

They're a good match: a folding mobile phone and sneakers from the 90s / © Puma

We are delighted to be working with a brand that is equally committed to promoting innovation and culture," says Adam Petrick, Puma Global Director Brand & Marketing. "Together with Motorola, we take the sneaker world to the next level with a brand new iteration of the 80's RS style, redesigned with technically inspired details."

And Motorola says: "With over 90 years of innovation, Motorola has developed some of the most popular mobile phones that define key moments in fashion and pop culture," said Renata Altenfelder, Motorola's Global Brand Marketing Lead. "This collaboration with Puma shows how style and technique continue to inspire each other."

The new Puma sneakers will be available from 4 May. Those who want to buy RS-X can do so on the Puma website, in the Puma stores and in selected sneaker shops. The price of the shoes is not yet confirmed.