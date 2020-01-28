Motorola Razr 2019: manufacturer warns of display damage

In the USA, since the weekend, courageous people can pre-order the new edition of the Motorola Razr with a foldable display. Courageous, because Motorola has published a care manual for the clamshell phone, which states that damage to the sensitive display will probably be the norm.

You've gotta hand it to Motorola: unlike other manufacturers who venture into the terrain of new innovations and promote products before they are even ready for the market, the company is very transparent about the teething troubles that can still affect folding displays. Buyers of the Motorola Razr at least know what they are getting into.

"Screen is made to bend, bumps and lumps are normal," writes Motorola in its video care instructions for the new Razr. Sharp objects and protective foils should, therefore, be kept away from the display. Buyers will probably not get a robust smartphone for the steep purchase price. The Motorola Razr is expensive but hardcore fans of the foldable retro phone will probably still accept possible damages.