MWC 2018: What does the Catalan tech fair have in store for us?

When it comes to smartphones, tablets, wearables and other smart mobile devices there is always one can't-miss event to mark on the calendar: the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. As with every year, 2018 will see the big players of the mobile market come to the Catalan capital to present the new devices that will dominate in the first half of the year.

Jump to:

MWC 2018: when and where?

The Mobile World Congress, also known in the abbreviated form as MWC, is at an event where the big players of the mobile communications sector gather to publicly present their most important creations of the first half of the year. This year, as is tradition, it will be held at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, and the doors of the fair will open to the public from February 26 to March 1. The press will have access to the event a few days in advance so that the most important devices are unveiled before opening to the public.

Naturally, AndroidPIT's intrepid reporters will be there to update you immediately on the most interesting tech revelations at the Catalan fair.

MWC will be open to the public from February 26, but the first press events will take place on the weekend. / © AndroidPIT, GSM Association, Shutterstock

MWC 2018 Samsung: the launch of the new Galaxy flagship

It has been confirmed directly by Samsung: the successor of the Galaxy S8 will make its appearance at MWC. Dj Koh, president of the brand's mobile division, said that the future flagship will be announced in February in Barcelona, and it can only be the S9 (and the Plus version).

Opinion by Jessica Murgia The Samsung Galaxy S9 will be the star of the show at MWC 2018 What do you think? 50 50 2 participants

Last year the S8 took its time before making its release, but this year the South Korean company does not want to give up the opportunity to unveil the flagship on the Catalan stage. The tech world is buzzing with rumors and leaks about the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus and if you want to psyche yourself up for the release, we've put them together in one handy article for you to check out:

Do not expect a dual camera in the standard version, that's likely reserved for the S9+! / © AndroidPIT

MWC 2018 Huawei: will there be a flagship or not?

The Huawei presentation is on Sunday, February 25 at 2 pm local time (8am EST) at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona. It's not quite clear what we can expect from the Chinese brand, however.

We were excited to see P11 (or P20, the name is still a mystery) but the latest rumors suggest that Huawei may back out of presenting new the flagships at MWC 2018, as the manufacturer takes more time to refine the triple camera setup on the upcoming devices.

MWC 2018: Huawei timetable Date Time Location Huawei February 25 14:00 (08:00 EST) Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona

MWC 2018 Sony: new designs (hopefully)

At the MWC17, Sony decided to refresh its Xperia line. Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 will probably be displayed to European users, but we expect that the Japanese manufacturer will unveil new top of the range devices with a renewed design.

The first steps have been taken and the new Xperia XAs integrates the fingerprint reader on the back and not laterally on the power button. In addition to the repositioning of the sensor, the other expected innovations are a 2:1 bezel-less display and softer lines. In short, bye-bye Omnibalance! That's what we expect but we'll see how Sony decides to evolve its flagship devices.

MWC 2018: Sony timetable Date Time Location Sony February 26 08:30 (02.30 EST) Sony Booth, Fira Gran Via

MWC 2018 LG: will we even see smartphones from LG?

Last year the G6 hit the Catalan fair participants, but unfortunately it did not convince the users at the time of purchase. This year we expected LG to showcase either the G7 or an updated LG V30 with enhanced AI capability, but the most recent rumors indicate that LG may refrain completely from presenting new flagships at the MWC, as the brand undergoes a serious rethink of their smartphone strategy.

In the meantime, LG has registered the Icon and Iconic brands which, according to Evan Blass, could refer to a new smartphone and smartwatch respectively. After all, we haven't heard much about the LG G Watch in a while....

With LG rumored to be rebranding its flagship G-series, I noticed that the company just trademarked "LG Icon" for a smartphone and "Iconic" for a smartwatch. pic.twitter.com/zdqrSR2dUV — Evan Blass (@evleaks) 11 January 2018

Exactly what LG will have to show at the MWC 2018 remains a mystery.

MWC 2018 Nokia: Nokia 6 2018 and Nokia 3310 4G?

Last year the Finnish company presented the Nokia 6 and the mythical 3310 that caught everyone's attention. What will HMD Global show for 2018? We will probably see the arrival of the Nokia 6 2018 in Europe and the Nokia 3310 4G with Wi-Fi and YunOS, an Android open source variant that could allow the use of WhatsApp! The new Nokia 3310 has passed through TENAA with improved technical specifications.

It could be interesting if it was integrated with WhatsApp / © AndroidPIT

MWC 2018: Nokia timetable Data Time Location Nokia February 25 16:00 (10.00 EST) -

MWC 2018 Xiaomi: Mi 7 on the horizon

Xiaomi will be present at the MWC (as confirmed by the official MWC site), but with what? Without any official statement for the time being, we can only guess right now. However, it could be time for the Mi 7 to take the stage, which would make sense considering the opening of the brand towards the western market. You Jun, one of the company's executives, announced the arrival of Mi 7 in the spring: what better opportunity for the MWC then to formalize it?

What else?

During the MWC 2018, we also expect to see new smartwatches and fitness trackers, new wearable devices that don't necessarily need to be connected to the wrist, as well as Smart Home devices and VR and AR headsets.

When it comes to smart home tech, get ready for smart displays with integrated Google Assistant created in collaboration with brands such as Lenovo, Sony, LG, JBL, this could be one of the trends of 2018. Less well-known brands could then steal a march on Samsung and its Galaxy X by showing a folding smartphone.

The MWC will be the perfect opportunity to admire the first smartphone with a fingerprint sensor placed under the display. Vivo showed a prototype during the CES 2018 and the Vivo X20 Plus UD could be the name of the smartphone with this integrated technology. The device has passed through the TENAA and according to the latest rumors, it could already reach the Chinese market by the end of January.

What event are you are looking forward to with the most excitement and what will be in your opinion the most interesting smartphone or device that will be presented?