The retro comeback: HMD reveals idea behind new Nokia 8110

HMD Global has had an eventful year. The company introduced no less than five new Nokia phones at the MWC and afterwards in an interview, Jon French gave us an insight into the concept and reveals how Nokia's comeback will continue.

HMD is only 15 months old, but has achieved a lot. Nokia smartphones have been on the market again for a year, and some are saying that the original Nokia should have chosen Android in the first place. At the time, Nokia chose Windows, and we know what happened to them: good quality products weren't enough and the Windows Phone unfortunately didn't work out.

In a video interview, Jon French, Vice President for Western Europe at HMD Global, talks about the ideas behind the new range.