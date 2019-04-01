Nest Hub Max appears on a Google site: a surprise for I/O?
In this day full of jokes and fake news, Google seems to have let slip some information about a device not yet announced and that could see the light during this year's Google I/O. Nest Hub Max could be the international version of the long-awaited Google Home Hub!
Google gets the first information out of the system
Android Police were the first to discover this new smart home device from Google. Just on the site dedicated to the smart home products of the search giant, appeared this new and not yet announced Nest Hub Max.
Not much information is known at the moment other than about the display and the camera. The panel should be 10" with HD resolution and the gadget should have a built-in Nest camera. This makes us understand how it is a different device than the Google Home Hub which has a much smaller display and does not have a camera but can only be used for audio calls via Google Duo (without video of course).
Even the speaker of Home Hub is single and not particularly powerful, on Nest Hub Max should be present a pair of stereo speakers.
When will the Nest Hub Max be presented by Google?
Probably this year Google I/O will be more interesting than expected. Some leaks indicate the arrival of two new mid-range smartphones, called for now Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, and this information leaked on the Google site could indicate the arrival of new products in the field of smart home. Obviously there is still no information on the availability and price of this new hardware made by Google.
Would you be interested in a similar device or would you prefer the Google Home Hub?
