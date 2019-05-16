What to do when Netflix isn't working

There could be a number of reasons Netflix isn't working for you at the moment. Whether it's the fault of your network, your device, or Netflix itself, this guide will help you get back to watching your favorite shows as quickly as possible.

Start with troubleshooting

If Netflix isn't working, the first thing you'll want to do is find out why, then you can start taking steps to fix it. Let's start with some troubleshooting to find out if it's an issue with Netflix itself, your Netflix account, your Internet connection, or the device you're using.

Is there an error message or code on your screen? If so, go to the Netflix Help Center and type it into the search bar. If your screen is just black, check out this page. Are you unable to sign in? It could be an issue with your Netflix account. You can get help in the Netflix Help Center. But first, it makes sense to check with anyone else using the account to find out if they've changed the password, or if you've hit your account's limit on devices that can be used at once. Are you able to access other websites? If not, you may not be connected to the Internet. Re-start your connection or connect to another Wi-Fi network and try again. Is your connection fast enough for streaming? Here are the minimum and recommended connection speeds. To find out if you're reaching those speeds on your network, go to a speed testing site like fast.com. Are you unable to access Netflix at all? Netflix may be down. Click here to check if there are any service outages. Netflix Customer Service can be contacted via Twitter, Live Chat, or call.

If Netflix isn't getting along with your smart TV or other device, try the quick tips below. / © ANDROIDPIT

Try these quick fixes

When you can't figure out what the problem is exactly, there are some more tedious solutions you can try. You'll roll your eyes at these tips because of their simplicity, but you'd be surprised how often they will often actually fix the problem.

Log out and log back into Netflix on your device Sign out of all devices on your Netflix account (here) and sign back in to the one you're using Re-install or update the Netflix app on your device Restart your device (leave it off for at least 30 seconds if you're using a smart TV) Update your device's OS If you're on a console, check if Xbox Live is down (here) or if the PlayStation Network is down (here). If you have a Samsung Smart TV, disable Samsung Instant On in Settings > General since it is known to cause issues with Netflix.

Do you have any other tips for how to get Netflix up and running again? Let us know in the comments!