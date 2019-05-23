Netflix unveils Black Mirror's fifth season

The infamous streaming service Netflix has unveiled the titles, descriptions, and trailers of the fifth season of its dystopian hit series Black Mirror. The start of the new season comes very soon, Wednesday, June 5th. But, you can catch previews of the first few episodes, right now in this article.

Black Mirror's fifth season features three new stories, the product of a collaboration between writer Charlie Brooker and executive producer Annabel Jones. The new installments, entitled "Smithereens", "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too", and "Striking Vipers" respectively, seem to remain true to the spirit of the series and present shocking scenarios, where the characters scrutinize the depths of their psyches and their relationships. This development is often accompanied by the use of various technologies, sometimes existing, sometimes futuristic, and in some cases even prophetic.

So much for introductions, now let's get down to business and see what the new episodes are all about:

Smithereens

Cast: Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, Topher Grace

A taxi driver with a secret plan becomes the center of attention on a day when everything gets out of control.