The affordable 5G smartphone war has officially begun

The 5G network is expanding more and more, both among mobile phone operators and their tariffs as well as smartphones. But a 5G mobile phone does not have to cost enormous sums. A wave of new 5G smartphones from the likes of Samsung and TCL prove that 5G can also be affordable.

TCL originally teased the TCL 10 5G at the CES in January and let us fo hands-on at an event in Barcelona in February, but officially launched this week. It will attempt to attract customers with a combination of good mid-range equipment, an elaborate quad camera, and 5G support. Onboard are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a slot for a microSD card. The main camera takes pictures with a maximum of 64 megapixels, whilst the selfie camera looks out through a hole in the display and has a 16-megapixel sensor.

The price is especially tempting considering the features. The TCL 10 5G costs just €399/£399 and is thus among the cheapest 5G smartphones on the market. Even if you consider the fact that TCL is not one of the most well-known smartphone brands in the world yet, this will tempt customers. Now all that is missing is a concrete date for the start of sales. However, you should be able to get your hands on one of these in the coming weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 with 5G is coming

Not quite ready for the sales launch yet, but nevertheless soon to be launched is also the Samsung Galaxy A51, also with 5G support. The new smartphone has already obtained its certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance and has also revealed the most important key data. In addition to 5G support, the Galaxy mobile phone offers an Exynos 980 processor, which is manufactured in an 8-nanometer process and is up to 2.2 GHz fast. The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display has a hole-punch for the selfie camera - Samsung calls it Infinity-O - and Full HD+ resolution. Depending on the model, 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage are on board. The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G runs Android 10 and Samsung's current One UI. The equipment is thus largely identical to the model without 5G.

This is what the Samsung Galaxy A51 looks like. / © Samsung

And the price? Well, the already available Samsung Galaxy A51 without 5G goes for around $300 these days. The 5G version should cost a surcharge of a maximum of $100 extra. The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G with a price tag of about $400 would thus be available in stores and will be direct competition for the TCL 10 5G. Not a bad alternative, even if Samsung has not yet officially introduced the new Galaxy phone.

There is also a battle taking place slightly above the TCL 10 5G and Samsung Galaxy A51 5G price range. Remember the Nokia 8.3 5G? The upper-mid-range device will likely cost closer to $500 to $600 at launch, but the signs for 5G coming to smartphones across the board are certainly good. Next-generation connectivity and surfing speeds are not going to be limited to the flagships in 2020, that's for sure.