New data leak: Google+ closes earlier than planned

Google+ will close its doors next year. Google announced this about two months ago. Actually it should be in August 2019, but then everything came differently. Again a huge data leak opened up.

Google has announced in its blog "The Keyword", Google+ will close earlier than planned in the coming year. Due to a massive data leak, the social network was supposed to be shut down in August 2019. However, the company has now discovered another security hole in one of the APIs for Google+ and decided to close the network at the end of April 2019.

According to Google, the error was noticed in the usual security checks and closed within a few days. And the hole was much bigger this time: Around 52 million users were affected and data such as e-mail address, gender, age and employment were visible. There was allegedly no indication that the gap had been exploited by third parties. As a result, Google will also disable all Google+ APIs in the coming 90 days.

Closure of Google+ also serves as a smokescreen

Also the original Off of the platform was justified with a bug in the API interface for Google+, which also made it possible to access non-public data such as gender, age and employment of about 500,000 users. Here too, however, there is said to have been no evidence that the gap was exploited.

With the "collections" Google had once tried to revive the network. / © AndroidPIT

Once again, Google seems to be distracting more or less from the fact that there seem to be massive security problems with Google+ with the news of the closure of the social network. Hopefully it will not neglect other services, in the same form, which no longer have any real value for the company. At least in terms of trust, such news doesn't exactly inspire.

What do you say to that? Are you mourning the loss of Google+ or are you rather horrified at yet another large data breach?