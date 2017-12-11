The new Honor phones: the feature-rich 7X and the overall surprising View 10

The past months have seen the rumor mills churning at high speed in regards to a brand-new shiny Honor device, one the company boasted would “Max Your View”, promising an excellent visual experience to wow fans and newcomers alike to the brand. Now, we know what the Internet has been buzzing about: the Honor 7X has been made official and is available for sale. Read on to find out more about this impressive device.

The Honor 7X has already taken the world by storm and you can check out our first impressions of the Honor 7X and its features. Stay tuned for the full review on AndroidPIT coming soon.

On 5 December another surprise was announced: together with Honor 7X, the Chinese brand has launched the Honor View 10 for the international market. Discover all the details about the new Honor flagship in our hands-on:

But now, back to the Honor 7X, what do we already know about the new device?

It’s got a huge display

The Honor 7X comes with a FullView display: this means it has a 5.93-inch diagonal with a 18:9 screen ratio and a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels (FHD+), giving it a pixel density of 407 ppi. This is one of the phone’s biggest advantages: the large, near bezel-less display maximizes your view, fulfilling Honor’s promise.

The Honor 7X has a near bezel-less display that will maximize your visual experience. / © Honor

It comes with a ton of customization options

Stocked with EMUI 5.1, Honor fills the 7X with many personalization options. You can tweak not only the look of your user interface, home screen, icons etc., but also many functions on and off screen, like the quick settings and the fingerprint sensor functions, for example.

It's probably got the best dual camera in its price category

A dual camera is a feature that may in fact be new to many people who have not wanted to pay a fortune for a smartphone that holds one. The wait is over thanks to the hard-to-beat price of the Honor 7X. The smartphone shoots with 16MP + 2 MP rear camera with speedy focusing (0.18 seconds to be exact) thanks to the latest phase detection autofocus. The dual camera can also achieve depth-of-field images, a professional photography feature now brought to the wider masses. What’s more, the Honor 7X comes with scores of camera features, like Pro photo or Light painting for pictures and Time-lapse or Slow-mo for videos, to name just some.

The dual camera setup on the Honor 7X comes for a price that will meet most budgets. / © Honor

The price will wow you

Honor is a brand that, from our past experience and from what we can tell with the Honor 7X, offers high quality smartphones with a price to fit any wallet size, all without decreasing what the owner gets out of their phone. Honor provides high quality at an extremely competitive price, with hardly a contender in sight: $199.99 in the US, £269 in the UK.

