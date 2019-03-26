It sounds like something out of Back to the Future, but Domino's Pizza has launched an in-vehicle app that will allow you to order pizza on the road directly from your car's infotainment system.

Domino's is working with Xevo Inc., the global leader of in-vehicle commerce and services for automakers, to launch the latest AnyWare pizza ordering platform pre-loaded in cars starting this year. The new in-vehicle Domino's app is powered by Xevo Market, an automotive commerce platform for connected cars.

Customers will be able to order Domino's pizzas with just a few taps on their vehicle's touchscreen. Once you are logged in, you can set up an Easy Order if you always go for the same thing, or have quick access to your most recent order. You can then track it with the Domino's Tracker so that you know your pizza is out of the oven.

You can also locate your local store and call in an order from the in-car interface as well. The Domino's ordering feature will be automatically loaded on "millions of cars" with the Xevo platform starting in late 2019.

Order pizza from your dashboard! / © Dominos

Chris Roeser, director of digital experience at Domino's, said: "This new AnyWare platform will make ordering pizza easy, whether you're in the car waiting for the kids to finish soccer practice or you're on your way home from work."

Brian Woods, chief marketing officer at Xevo, said about the new app: "We're excited to work with Domino's, and to have them join the Xevo Market platform, which is already live in millions of vehicles on the road today. Domino's is the world's largest pizza company, and they've always been technological innovators."

He added that the Xevo Market makes it possible for Domino's to reach people directly in their cars, streamlining mobile ordering to help busy consumers save time.

The new in-car ordering process is part of the Domino's' AnyWare platform which allows users to order pizza with several devices using text, tweets, emojis, or your voice. In the US, Domino's generates more than 65% of sales via digital channels. Ordering platforms include Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji.

In late 2017, Domino's began a test of self-driving vehicle delivery with Ford Motor Company. The service is yet to go live to customers.

What do you think about the in-car pizza app? Would you use it?