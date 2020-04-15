The new iPhone SE is finally official

We have waited a long time for this. Now, finally, the iPhone SE (2020) has been officially announced. Numerous rumors have been confirmed. Meet the new iPhone SE. The price will blow your mind.

As expected, the new Apple iPhone SE comes completely in the iPhone 8 look. Pretty much all the specs we discussed last week are on board. We have a glass back, an aluminum frame and a 4.7-inch retina HD display. The notch including the Face ID tech is left behind for the iPhone SE, but the old home button with Touch ID comes back. The cobbled "low-cost iPhone" uses the latest Apple technology inside. It is powered by the A13 bionic processor, which can also be found in current flagships, such as the iPhone 11, and is based on machine learning and Core ML.

The new iPhone SE (2020) comes in black, white and red. / © AndroidPIT

On the back, the single camera looks very familiar to us. Here, Apple uses the camera from the iPhone XR, which can only produce portrait images with software support. It has a total of 12 megapixels with f/1.8 aperture and wide-angle lens as well. There is Smart HDR on the new iPhone SE camera. You can film videos in 4K at up to 60 frames per second. On the front, Apple also uses digital bokeh effects, which allow selfies with blurred backgrounds.

Some features from the upper class are also on board. The new iPhone SE has Apple's True Tone Display technology and can also be charged wirelessly thanks to the glass back. Apple advertises with Quick Charge and 50 percent battery in 30 minutes. Dual-SIM is used again as a physical slot with eSIM support. You have to go without 5G, though, of course. We expect Apple's first 5G mobile phones in the fall.

The 'old' home button is back in action. / © AndroidPIT

I'm sure you're dying to know the price. You pay for the technology depending on the available memory size:

64 GB: $399 / £419

128 GB: $449

256 GB: $549

The iPhone SE (2020) will be available in black, white and red. You can pre-order the iPhone SE from April 17 at 14:00. The phone will ship on April 24, in the US and more than 40 other countries and regions.

What we've seen so far looks attractive for Apple. I will spare myself the technical and price comparison with Android devices at this point. The new iPhone SE is currently the cheapest iPhone with the top processor you can buy. For more money you can get the iPhone XR Apple A12 Bionic processor from 2018, the display is much bigger and in it has a notch, but it also comes with Face ID. Fans of smaller mobile phones and the old home button should especially like the iPhone SE.