The new Nova Launcher is finally available for download
The sixth version of Nova Launcher has finally been released. One of the most popular launchers on Android brings a ton of new features, many of which are still inspired by the excellent Pixel Launcher.
The new features menu includes a redesign and improvement of the settings menu, new options for adaptive icons, the ability to automatically match folder and app drawer icon size to desktop and new window styles in folders.
One of the best launchers available on Android
Other features include the ability to replace the search bar provider with Nova settings. All these new features have also been included in the paid version - Nova Launcher Prime, which costs $4.99 and offers even more customization options.
For the rest, Nova Launcher retains all its qualities, namely its speed, its fluidity (you can reduce animation times) and its ease of use.
Nova Launcher 6.0 is already available for free on the Google Play Store.
- App version: 6.0
- App app size: 7.36 MB
- Compatibility of the app: Android 4.1 or higher
- Price: Free
Have you already tried out the new Nova Launcher? Are you enjoying the new features? Let us know in the comments below.
