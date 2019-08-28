New Pixel 4 leak shows just how fat that top bezel is

The Google Pixel 4 (XL) is not exactly what you would call an elusive device. Much has already leaked about the upcoming flagship smartphone from Mountain View, but the latest images circling the internet provide the best look at Pixel 4 we've seen to date.

The images come courtesy of the guys at XDA Developers, who found the images after they were shared on the messaging app Telegram. Nobody seems entirely sure where the images have come from, but speculation is that they come from an employee who has been testing the device on Sprint, given the carrier logo is visible in the status bar. Sprint currently sells the Pixel 3 (XL), so this is not a huge surprise.

The top bezel (left), and the rear camera module / © XDA Developers

We've known for a while that Google is planning on opting for a large top bezel on the Pixel 4 in order to incorporate its new facial recognition technology. There is a lot of tech packed into this space, such as a new radar-based motion sensor as well as infrared cameras, an ambient light and proximity sensor, and a dot projector. Google has already released a teaser video to show off some of the new features this setup will bring. You can see that video in the article below. The bottom bezel, on the other hand, looks much smaller.

In the second image, we get another look at that new rear camera module. For the first time, Google will opt for more than a single camera sensor on the back of a Pixel smartphone. We've known about this dual rear camera setup for a while, and most of us are expecting to see a telephoto lens added the main one, but the leaked image provides the first chance to see how much bulge the setup has. It looks to be protruding a fair amount from the back case, although this is something that also exists with the single lens on the back of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a, so you could say that we should have expected this design trend to continue.

You can also see the new Assistant gesture hint which surfaced in beta five of the-then-named Android Q, confirming that the Pixel 4 in the images is running Android 10 software. We still don't know if the rumors about a 90Hz display are true. For that, we'll probably have to wait until the launch event, likely to be in October.

