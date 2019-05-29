A whole bunch of new Pokemon games and apps just got announced

The Pokémon Company has just announced the next wave of Pokémon games and apps on its quest to catch all your dollars. These include a new Detective Pikachu game, a new cloud-based Pokémon hub, a new mobile game where you battle legendary trainers, and bizarrely, a sleep-tracking app so you can Pokémon on through the night.

Given the success of the Detective Pikachu movie, it's perhaps not surprising to see a sequel to the original 2016 Detective Pikachu 3DS game, which rather loosely 'inspired' the recent Ryan Reynolds film. While we don't have many details or even a trailer yet for this new game for the Nintendo Switch, we do know that it will follow a different narrative (and different ending) to the film.

Then there's Pokémon Home, sadly not a smart home assistant with Pikachu's limited vocabulary. This new service is basically a cloud based hub that stores your Pokémon Bank and has built in trading features to swap your 'mons with friends and players around the world. It works with both your Switch and smartphone and is expected to launch early 2020. There's no word on its business model yet, but we know it will support Pokémon Go, Pokémon Let's Go, and Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Pokémon Go to Sleep

The ingenious Pokémon Company has also found a way to gamify our sleep, Pokémon-style, with the appropriately named Pokémon Sleep. It's a smartphone sleep-tracking app that the Pokémon Company insists that "several Snorlax consulted on". It's developed in collaboration with Pokémon Go creator Niantic, who have developed a new version of the popular Pokémon Go Plus accessory named...Pokémon Go Plus +. This new version can be placed next to your pillow at night to track sleep. To promote this sleepy goodness, Snorlax will be spawning in Pokémon Go until June 3 with the exclusive Sleep move.

We’re pleased to announce the development of Pokémon Sleep, a new app from @Pokemon_cojp that tracks a user’s time sleeping and brings a gameplay experience unlike any other!



Several Snorlax were consulted on this, in case you were wondering. #PokemonSleep is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nJ7mJY09Dl — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

Battle the very best in Pokémon Masters

There's also another, more traditional type of Pokémon game coming soon. From Nintendo mobile partner DeNA (Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes) comes Pokémon Masters, based on the animated series. This game will see you take on trainers, gym leaders, rivals and more from the beloved Pokémon anime franchise in team-based battles. So, for example, you'll go head to head with Brock and Misty from the cartoons. Pokémon Masters is set to launch for both Android and iOS devices later this year.

Are you looking forward to any of the new Pokémon games this year?