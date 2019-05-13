We're getting a "new and exciting" Pokémon mobile game next year

The Pokémon Company has announced that it will release a "new and exciting" mobile game by 2020. The Janapense game developer is partnering with DeNA on the game, the company Nintendo worked with on Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes and the upcoming Mario Kart Tour.

The mobile game, which would be the spiritual successor to the wildly successful Pokémon GO, is scheduled to be released this fiscal year. That means it should be out by March 2020 at the absolute latest. The news was announced on Twitter by Dr. Serkan Toto, the CEO of a Tokyo-based game industry consultancy.

Nintendo's mobile partner DeNA and The Pokemon Company announce collaboration for new mobile game (screenshot taken from DeNA's IR document published today): — Dr. Serkan Toto (@serkantoto) 10 May 2019

The Tweet promises that more information will be released in due course. So far, we know very little about what the game could be. Pokémon GO is currently developed and published by Niantic. It remains unclear if that partnership will come to an end in favor of this new deal with DeNA.

More than one billion downloads on iOS and Android

Pokémon GO has been a whirlwind success. The app has been downloaded by more than a billion users worldwide, according to reports today. The popular mobile game only launched in 2016. Just to put that into perspective, that means that roughly 14% of the world’s population have downloaded Pokémon GO on a mobile device - that's plenty of Pikachu playtime.

Billions of people around the world play Pokémon on mobile. / © AndroidPIT

