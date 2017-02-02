Android 7.1.2 Nougat adds long-awaited missing feature to Nexus 5X

On Monday, Google released the latest version of its operating system, Android 7.1.2 Nougat in a beta program open to the public. Among the bug fixes and the general enhancements, one new feature to the Nexus 5X was noticed, much to the satisfaction of owners who have been waiting for this since Nougat first came onto the scene.

The feature that Android 7.1.2 brings to the Nexus 5X is the capacity to access notifications by swiping down on the fingerprint sensor. This feature, already available on the Pixel and Pixel XL, was not made available when the Nexus 5X received Nougat, even though the exact same fingerprint sensor can be found on the phone. Now, with the latest beta program, owners have noticed this feature being added. It can be set up by going into the Settings, under Moves, where it says “Swipe for notifications: to check your notifications, swipe down on the fingerprint sensor on the back of your phone”. It can be switched on with the toggle.

Before and after: access notifications by swiping down on the fingerprint sensor. / © AndroidPIT

When users previously showed their frustration with the lack of the feature, a Google employee said:

To clarify this point, bullhead and angler use similar hardware but older versions of firmware that don’t have gesture support. Updating the firmware used and HAL and some other stuff will take some effort. Doable.

The update available for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus Player and Nexus 5X will make its way to the Nexus 6P in the future as well. The OTA updates are not available for all of these other devices, but you can download the images from the public beta from Google and flash your device manually. This information and more can be found here: all there is to know about the Android 7.1.2 update.

Android 7.1.2 Nougat allows access to the notifications by swiping down on the fingerprint scanner / © AndroidPIT

Have you gotten the update and noticed this feature? Are there any other features you'd like to see added to the Nexus 5X?