Nexus 6P Bootloop problems trigger class action complaint

Google's "last" Nexus, the Nexus 6P was hailed as an fantastic smartphone by fans and critics alike. But all was not well in the land of Google. After the Nexus 6P received the long-coveted Android 7.0 Nougat update, several problems started arising . So many in fact that a class action complaint has been brought up against Google and Huawei.

A large software update - such as Android Nougat - can always cause problems, through more often than not they are quickly taken care of by Google with another update. Quite a few Nexus 6P owners don't share this point of view and felt abandoned by Huawei and Google. This is especially annoying for many consumers, as their devices are stuck in a bootloop, which renders their smartphones de facto useless. A group of Nexus 6P owners in the US have now had enough and joined together and brought up a class action complaint against Google and Huawei.

The Android Nougat update for the Nexus 6P caused widespread issues early on. The problems were so big that Google decided to withdraw the new firmware (downgrading the Nexus 6P) and rework it. After a long delay, the Nougat update started rolling out again, though no official clarification or reasoning was ever given. Unfortunately, the issues didn't end there. In addition to the critical bootloop error, premature shutdowns and battery problems caused endless frustration with the owners of the Nexus 6P. This was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back and led users to seek a solution via the courts.

The lawsuit was filed with the Eastern District Court in Texas. The court there is known for making (comparatively) fast decisions and is often used when it comes to patent disputes. It's unclear how successful this lawsuit will be against Google and Huawei, and it most likely won't lead to a technical fix of the issues with the Nexus 6P. Nexus fans are probably hoping above all that this will serve as a valuable lesson for both companies.