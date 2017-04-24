Nexus 6P Bootloop problems trigger class action complaint

Google's "last" Nexus, the Nexus 6P was hailed as an fantastic smartphone by fans and critics alike. But all was not well in the land of Google. After the Nexus 6P received the long-coveted Android 7.0 Nougat update, several problems started arising. So many in fact that a class action complaint has been brought up against Google and Huawei.
A large software update - such as Android Nougat - can always cause problems, through more often than not they are quickly taken care of by Google with another update. Quite a few Nexus 6P owners don't share this point of view and felt abandoned by Huawei and Google. This is especially annoying for many consumers, as their devices are stuck in a bootloop, which renders their smartphones de facto useless. A group of Nexus 6P owners in the US have now had enough and joined together and brought up a class action complaint against Google and Huawei.
The Android Nougat update for the Nexus 6P caused widespread issues early on. The problems were so big that Google decided to withdraw the new firmware (downgrading the Nexus 6P) and rework it. After a long delay, the Nougat update started rolling out again, though no official clarification or reasoning was ever given. Unfortunately, the issues didn't end there. In addition to the critical bootloop error, premature shutdowns and battery problems caused endless frustration with the owners of the Nexus 6P. This was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back and led users to seek a solution via the courts.
The lawsuit was filed with the Eastern District Court in Texas. The court there is known for making (comparatively) fast decisions and is often used when it comes to patent disputes. It's unclear how successful this lawsuit will be against Google and Huawei, and it most likely won't lead to a technical fix of the issues with the Nexus 6P. Nexus fans are probably hoping above all that this will serve as a valuable lesson for both companies.
Via: GoogleWatchBlog Source: Class Action Complaint
what an appalling and completely unreasonable situation, having to resort to law while Google and Huawei are passing the buck whilst lots of folks are stuck with a designer brick..
so they had some problems with cost cutting hardware to make the price and profit.. OK, move on accept the issue and take responsibility like a grown up multi national multi billion dollar company should, say Sorry like you mean it and at the very least provide a reasonable replacement ...
i hope Google/Alphabet and Huawei get all the bad press they deserve..
What do you guys think? Will Google and Huawei learn from this? Or will this lawsuit just be dismissed?
whether they will learn something depends on the out come. If it is dismissed they will just be more embolden. If they lose they might learn something but I doubt it. Large corporations are all about the bottom line in profits nothing else.
