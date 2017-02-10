How to activate Night Mode on Android

Popularized by iOS 9.3, the Night Mode function is now available on many Android smartphones. This function allows you to apply a filter to the screen to minimize eye strain and reduce the blue light emitted by your smartphone screen. In this article, we’ll tell you how you can activate this function, regardless of whether or not it is a default function.

More and more users are having problems with eye strain due to the amount of time they spend in front of screens. It’s not that surprising when you consider our modern lifestyles (TV, computer, smartphone, tablet…). The eye protection mode, as Huawei calls it, is an effective way to reduce blue light. Blue light has a negative impact on sleep as it disturbs the production of melatonin, an essential sleep hormone.

A default feature on some smartphones

By default on certain smartphones running under Nougat

Recognizing the importance of this mode, Google decided to integrate it into their Pixel running on Android Nougat. To activate it, just go to Settings > Display > Night Light. You can also configure it so that Night Light will turn off automatically at certain times.

Night Light can also be configured in the brightness tuning. / © AndroidPIT

By default on some other models

A number of manufacturers aren’t waiting around for the next Nougat update to introduce a Night Mode on some of their phones. This is the case for Honor, Huawei, Asus, OnePlus, Samsung…Ggenerally, all you need to do is just go to Settings or the shortcuts to activate it.

Honor 8 offers a game protection mode that gives a slightly yellowish hue to the screen. / © AndroidPIT

Get the night mode feature with an application on the Play Store

At the moment there are a number of apps available on Google Play that allow you to achieve the same result. One of the most popular ones around at the moment is Bluelight Filter. It has the same functionalities as those you find on Android, with more new options such as selecting the filter color from seven available shades, shortcuts on the home screen, a notification widget on the screen and an activation time schedule.

Bluelight Filter is perfect for getting access to the Android Night Shift function. / © AndroidPIT

Bluelight Filter for Eye Care

App version: 2.4.3

App size: 5.56 MB

Compatibility: Android 4.0 or higher

Price: completely free

Do you use a light filter on your smartphone? Do you find it helps minimize the strain you place on your eyes? Let us know in the comments below.