The future is now! An app update can brick your shoes. That, of course, applies to the owners of Nike's recently released Adapt BB smart sneakers . On Android, some users are experiencing malfunctions after a bad app update.

Although we not might have time-traveling Deloreans and current so-called hover boards don't really hover, we do have self-lacing sneakers. The Adapt BB trainers from Nike are designed to enhance sports performance by sensing 'tension needed by the foot' and adjusting accordingly - either tightening or loosening depending on the situation. The FitAdapt tech allows users to input different fit settings via touch or the Nike Adapt app: "For example, during a timeout, a player can loosen the shoe before tightening it up as they re-enter the game."

However, the smart sneakers are Nike's first continually updated product (app and shoe firmware) and it shows. While the iOS app has a high rating and has been performing well for most, Android users are complaining that their app does not have the same functionality and a recent update caused it to malfunction.

How the Adapt BB smart sneakers were tested. / © Nike

Many are reporting that the update caused the motor to stop working or that their smartphones are not syncing with their left or right shoe. One Google reviewer went as far as saying: "Needs serious work. Can't believe Nike put out a product that just feels rushed or unfinished. Support has been useless thus far."

Users were advised to perform a hard reset to their shoes (yes, it sounds ridiculous), but only some had success in getting the Adapt BB sneakers to function normally again. According to The Verge, the issue stems from an early software version built into some of the trainers. They weren't shipped with the latest version and unless there's a timely firmware update, the pairing process can lead to the shoes locking up.

Nike has made a statement about the issue, saying that they're "actively working to resolve it".

What do you think about Nike's Adapt BB self-lacing sneakers? Would you buy them or a similar product if an app update could cause them to brick? Let us know in the comments.