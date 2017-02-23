Nintendo could conquer mobile gaming if they release Donkey Kong

I told you before that people under 25 wouldn’t know the era of games that came before the popular Pokémon game. If you’re from my generation, you’ve probably heard of Donkey Kong and share my opinion: Nintendo could be successful with a mobile version of the Donkey Kong game series. Super Mario Run is finally coming to Android

Nintendo and smartphones: a mixture of nostalgia and profit The Japanese firm hit the jackpot with the Niantic game, Pokémon GO, which showed the potential of smartphone gaming for the company. Pokémon made its mark on several generations, the Nintendo games made their mark on even more people, so combining the two with an original concept (like augmented reality) could only be the key to success. Nintendo announced that they wanted to release 2 or 3 games for mobile. If you follow our website and/or video game news, you’ll know that they are pulling on our nostalgic heart strings with Super Mario Run game which, as its name suggests, revisits the concept of the original Super Mario that everyone knew, so there could only be one name. They also introduced the game Fire Emblem Heroes which doesn’t have a new name but will also attract crowds. If the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the Nintendo is the plumber in overalls, I think that most of my generation will think of the big monkey that was the main character in the Donkey Kong game series. The kids of the 80’s and 90’s followed the adventures of this gorilla, on consoles as well as on TV: in the 90's you could watch 'Donkey Kong Country' on TV.

Why Donkey Kong? It’s one of the games (or, more specifically, one of the game series) that was most popular on Nintendo which, as well as evoking interest and nostalgia from the former players, knows how to capture the attention of more young people because the big monkeys are timeless. However, remember in the first Donkey Kong game, you become Mario (yes, yes!) in order to rescue a young girl that the villain monkey had kidnapped? Isn’t that ridiculous? A small man in overalls that comes to rescue a poor defenseless girl from a gorilla? At the time, these scenarios weren’t shocking. For this story, Nintendo were taken to court because the game didn’t respect the rights of the King Kong authors. The scenario and the name of the game were, according to Universal City Studios (the studio behind the King Kong film), too close to the film, but the judge ruled in favor of Nintendo. Of course, Universal countered the decision but weren’t successful, which allows Nintendo to claim a large sum in damages and interest and, to thank their lawyer, they gave him a yacht called…Donkey Kong!