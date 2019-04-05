Nintendo is adding VR modes to Zelda and Super Mario on Switch

Nintendo has confirmed that its Labo VR kit will work with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey on Switch. The new VR mode will come to the full version of each game via a patch. New Mario content is also confirmed.

The news was announced via the Nintendo of America Twitter account. The Japanese game company told fans they will be able to 'experience two beloved games in new ways with the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the NintendoLabo: VR Kit.'

Experience 2 beloved games in new ways with the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the #NintendoLabo: VR Kit! — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) 4 April 2019

The video invites Nintendo fans to join Mario for a "bite-sized bonus experience" in simple, family-friendly VR. There are three new mini-missions to complete, which involve collecting music notes and coins across three of the game's existing worlds: Cap, Seaside and Luncheon Kingdoms.

For Zelda, the VR experience has been added to the whole game via a menu option. You can trigger whether or not you want to use the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the system options. You do not need to start a new save file to play Zelda in VR, either.

Both updates will come to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey will be released, free of charge, on April 25. The Nintendo Labo VR kit itself launches on April 12 in the US. Non-VR Nintendo Labo is already compatible with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.