Start your engines: Mario Kart is coming to mobile

Mario Kart is making its way to mobile. Nintendo has just announced this exciting bit of news on its Twitter account. You can expect the app, called Mario Kart Tour, to be released sometime before the end of March 2019. Read on for the details.

One of Nintendo's biggest franchises is coming to smartphones soon. Just how soon isn't entirely clear, though. In a somewhat cryptic style, the announcement states that the game will be releasing "in the fiscal year ending in March 2019". In plain English, that means sometime between April of this year and March of next year.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

Not much else is known at this point, including whether the game will come to Android or iOS first. As you might recall about Nintendo's most recent mobile games, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp hit Android and iOS at the same time, but Super Mario Run was released for iOS months before it was released for Android, so don't get your hopes too high.

Since, according to Reuters, Nintendo is planning to release two or three mobile games every year, what will come next in 2018? Perhaps, as the Wall Street Journal reported last year, it will be a Legend of Zelda title. We can only hope!

Are you excited about Mario Kart Tour? Are you happy about Nintendo's mobile efforts so far?