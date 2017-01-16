No, Samsung didn't just 'accidentally' leak the S8

With multiple reports circulating online suggesting that Samsung's display division may have just spilled the beans on the company's next upcoming smartphone, it's a fun suggestion to buy into, but there's just one problem: it's almost certainly not true.

First up, look at the reports themselves. TalkAndroid, for example, suggests that the flat, feature-less renders could indeed be representative of the final Galaxy S8 set to launch in the next few months.

There have been suggestions that Samsung could remove the home and other physical buttons, so the images shown in the videos tally up in that sense, but have you noticed just exactly how flat that phone is? For a range that's been best defined and spurred to success through the presence of its curved Edge model, it would be a little odd if Samsung chose to show off the non-Edge version in an 'accidental' leak. There have been suggestions up to now that there may not even be a non-Edge model this year.

This obviously isn't the S8 by Ben Woods What do you think? 36 Votes 21 Votes 57 participants

There are actually two videos posted to YouTube by Samsung Display that people claim could be the S8, but checking out either of them with a modicum of scepticism and they're pretty easy to discount. First, why would Samsung make an 'accident' so blatant? After a high-profile flop like the Note 7, how Samsung delivers on this launch is extremely important to both users and investors. There's no way it would 'leak' it in this way through Samsung Display; when companies do 'accidentally' let info slip out, it's not like this.

Then, of course, there's the actual appearance of the handset(s) in the video(s). They look nothing like any of the other renders that are now filtering out ahead of Mobile World Congress 2017, nor do they look anything like the existing or former S range devices.

Need more evidence, beyond common sense, that these aren't S8 renders?

Err, what sort of charging port is that? / © AndroidPIT

Exactly what type of connector is this? It's too big for a USB-C, and obviously not a Micro USB. So that means Samsung's abandoning the universal charging ports it has used on every single S model in favor of a proprietary connector that's bound to annoy its fans just after it recalled its best ever handset?

That sounds unlikely to me.

What sounds entirely more likely, is that putting out videos in the run up to MWC will generate chatter about the brand, and potentially even headlines about whether or not Samsung has leaked its handset ahead of time. But no, it's really, really unlikely that Samsung unveiled the S8 in these videos, but really, that shouldn't even need to be said.

