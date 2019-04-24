No updates for eight months...has LG given up?

About a year ago, LG launched its "Global Software Upgrade Center" and emphasized the importance of software update support. Twelve months later there is nothing left of this announcement but hot air, because there were no updates.

LG's flagship smartphones from last year and this spring, the LG G7 ThinQ and LG V40 ThingQ, are still running Android 8 Oreo. The last big Android update from LG was the G7, which got the Oreo update in April 2018 - so again a year ago. Not a single LG smartphone has received the update to Android 9 Pie so far, with one exception: the LG G7 One, which thanks to Android One can be supplied directly by Google with the updates.

The new models that LG presented at the MWC 2019, the LG G8 ThinQ, G8s ThinQ and V50 ThinQ, will be launched with the current Android version. This, however, is no more than a small consolation for the customers to whom LG had promised to do everything better in the future.

Remarkable: The LG V40 ThinQ appeared a good two months after Android 9 Pie still with Android 8 Oreo and has still not received an Android update. Android 9 Pie has been on the market for over half a year now. For a device in this price class this is a poor show indeed.

Opinion by Steffen Herget LG is only shooting itself in the foot with these slow updates

The importance of Android updates has meanwhile spread among smartphone customers, and rightly so. Only those who keep their software up-to-date enjoy the best protection against all the dangers that await unprotected smartphones and other devices on the net. Despite the "Global Software Upgrade Center", word does not seem to have got around up to LG yet.