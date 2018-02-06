Watch our unboxing video for all the essentials of the Nokia 2

At the end of 2017, HMD Global officially announced the Nokia 2, an entry-level device that focuses on less demanding users with a limited budget. It's the cheapest device from Nokia and today we’d like to present it to you in our unboxing video!

The Nokia 2 is a low end smartphone. It became available in the US in November 2017 for $100 and it relies upon its good battery life. Its technical specifications aren’t particularly attractive: it has the Snapdragon 212 processor with only 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory. The device is then mounted with a 5-inch screen with HD resolution (gamers, this device is not for you). When you turn on the device you won't find Android Nougat since Nokia has already confirmed the arrival of Android Oreo!

The device features a main sensor with 8 MP on the back camera and 5 MP sensor on the front camera. As already mentioned, the smartphone’s battery life is the real selling point: it has 4000 mAh at your disposal that should guarantee 2 days of autonomy. But let’s cut to the chase: you can take a look at the Nokia 2 in our unboxing video!