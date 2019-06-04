Nokia 6.2 teased ahead of June 6 event

Starting a few days ago, Nokia has been posting short teaser clips on Twitter for its upcoming event on June 6. While the smartphone(s) being teased aren't named explicitly, that doesn't mean we don't have some educated guesses about what HMB Global may have up its sleeve.

We expect Nokia will add two new members to its mid-range family this year, just as it had done last year with the Nokia 3.2 and 4.2. On June 6 at its simultaneously held events in Italy and India, we expect HMD Global to unveil the Nokia 5.2 and 6.2. What do we know about these devices so far?

The first teaser video posted by Nokia was focused on the camera, and seemed to hint at the potential of an upcoming night mode or improved low-light performance to "see things in a new light".

See things in a new light on 06 June 2019. 😎 Stay tuned to #GetAhead in life. pic.twitter.com/Jy01t9Zyp5 — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) May 30, 2019

The second video posted showed off a sleek, curvaceous corner of a smartphone with a headphone jack on full display. It also showed the device in a variety of changing colors (black, white, green, pink, and blue).

#GetAhead with a sleek design & customizability. Stay tuned!

👉 06 June 2019 pic.twitter.com/hBUVc1BpGa — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) June 1, 2019

The third video shows the side of the device with the power button, which is shown to light up just like the built-in notification lights on the recently-launched Nokia X71. If one of Nokia's upcoming smartphones is to take after the X71, as many reports have suggested, then we could expect a 6.39-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 3,500 mAh battery, and a triple rear camera (48MP+5MP+8MP).

#GetAhead with just a tap on 06 June 2019. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/9O61Oyqxov — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) June 3, 2019

On the other hand, a tweet from a Nokia tracking account called @Nokia_anew suggests that the Nokia 6.2 won't just be a Nokia X71 rebranded for the global market. In addition to new colors, zoom, and a night mode, it will come at a stellar price of just 18,990 rubles in Russia (equivalent to 259 EUR or 291 USD).

NokiaMob was tipped by a reader about an ad for the Nokia 6.2, presumably run early by mistake. The Google Ad campaign in question was run in the Indian market, and it points to a very good price for the device there. At just 18999 INR, that's about 244 EUR or 274 USD, the price is right for it to be a hit device in India, as long as it has the hardware to match.

We're looking forward to learning more about Nokia's upcoming mid-range devices in the next couple of days, and will keep you posted on any further developments. Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below!