Nokia 6 (2018): The next Nokia wave is now official in China

HMD Global are entering their second year reviving the Nokia brand, and today it has revealed all the official details of the 2018 version of its Nokia 6 device. The new Nokia smartphone is an iterative update of the original, which brings with it a pleasing change in design and more powerful processor.

Nokia 6 (2018): price and release date

The Nokia 6 (2018) comes in black with copper accents and white with reddish accents along the edges. The price in China for the 32 GB model is ¥1,499, which converts to around $230, which is the same as the original Nokia 6's official US price. The 64 GB version is ¥1,699, which converts to about $260. Sadly, it's only official in China for now.

Nokia 6 (2018): design

The 2018 version of the Nokia 6 has the fingerprint sensor in a new location, on the back rather than on the front under the display. The camera configuration resembles that of the Nokia 5 with an elongated, slightly protruding module. The accents along the edges of the smartphone add little pops of color, which looks chic.

The Nokia 6 (2018) has a pop of color. / © Nokia / HMD Global

Nokia 6 (2018): display

The 5.5-inch Full HD display of the Nokia 6 (2018) has a 16:9 ratio. As with the previous model, the display is covered with glass that is slightly curved at the edges for a smooth feel.

The Nokia 6 (2018) has a 16 MP rear camera. / © Nokia / HMD Global

Nokia 6 (2018): technical specs

The new Nokia smartphone is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of memory, which is expandable. For the processor, HMB Global chose a Snapdragon 630 from Qualcomm, which is a noteworthy upgrade from the Snapdragon 430 of the previous model. The device is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. the rear camera has 16 MP and dual LED flash, while the front camera has 8 MP.

Nokia 6 (2018): specs at a glance Nokia 6 (2018) Technical specs Processor Snapdragon 630 RAM 4 GB Storage 32 or 64 GB Battery capacity 3,000 mAh Rear camera 16 MP Front camera 8 MP Display 5.5-inch IPS LCD Full HD

What do you think of the product range of the new Nokia smartphones?