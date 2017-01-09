Nokia's first Android phone looks great, but it's still disappointing

The first Nokia-branded Android smartphone has been officially announced in China, and it brings with it a premium design and solid spec list for a retail price of under $250. There's some bad news too though.

While the new generation of Nokia phones are being produced in conjunction with the brand's new licensee, HMD Global, they're still carrying the eponymous trademark. The first such device is the Nokia 6, which is going on sale in China "in early 2017," according to HMD Global. Unfortunately, the handset's being launched as an exclusive for China, so we're not expecting to see it go on sale in other regions, which is a disappointing relaunch for an iconic brand such as Nokia.

Nonetheless, if you're in China (or pursue the grey import route), the Nokia 6 offers up a 5.5-inch full HD display, 16 MP rear-facing camera, 8 MP selfie camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. It also features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, and perhaps more interestingly, also manages to pack in dual speakers for better audio performance.

A Nokia, but not as you know it. / © HMD Global

The price for the Nokia 6 looks reasonable too, at just 1,699 CNY it works out at less than $250, making it a good value for the specs. It's due to arrive running Android Nougat, too.

Following the demise of Nokia over the past several years – falling from mobile powerhouse to a virtual irrelevancy – it's slightly disappointing to see that the first handset for the newly-licensed brand isn't going to go on sale in the US or Europe.

We should get to see a new Nokia handset launched for these regions soon enough though, as global availability of the brand is very much a part of its roadmap.

Would you buy the Nokia 6 if you could? What do you think of Nokia's not-so-grand comeback? Let us know in the comments below!