Nokia 6 hands-on review: marking the comeback of the Finnish brand

Nokia has an indestructible brand, just like its devices. Under the wing of the Finnish company HMD, it is ready to return to the scene with the Nokia 6 (and beyond). The smartphone was introduced in China at the beginning of January, and at MWC its entry to the international scene was announced. After handling the device at the Nokia press conference, here's what we thought. Nokia has a rich history that nothing to do with phones

Why the idea of an Android Nokia makes us so excited

Nokia 6 design and build quality The Nokia 6 opts for a metallic unibody body made of aluminum 6000 which, like its famous predecessor (I speak of the 3310) seems to be interested in resistance. Of course, we are talking about completely different devices, what we have here is a mid-range device but apparently Nokia plans to give it some advantages. We will see in our final review if the device is really capable of resisting shocks and falls. As for the design, the Nokia 6 will not disappoint you at first glance: the corners are slightly rounded, the home button at the front also acts as a fingerprint scanner and the edges are slightly curved at the sides. On the back, we find the brand logo, the noise reduction microphone and the oval section that surrounds the camera. The latter slightly protrudes from the back of the phone. The antennas are on the top of the device and on the bottom edge we find the classic microUSB port. The headphone jack is on the top, making it easier to use headphones when you place your device in your pocket. One of the lucky pictures we were able to get of the device, it was a fight to get one at the press conference. / © AndroidPIT

Nokia 6 display The Nokia 6 uses a vibrant 5.5-inch screen protected by a Gorilla Glass 3 protective layer and anti-reflective technology. The definition is Full-HD (1080 x 1920), which allows a pixel density of 401 ppi. The screen is IPS LCD.

Nokia 6 software The Nokia 6 runs with Android 7.0 Nougat and all its features. The interface is close to stock Android, with some small changes. Unlike the Chinese model, the US version will have Google apps. The entire range of new Nokia smartphones will feature Google Assistant, including the Nokia 6.

Nokia 6 performance In the Nokia 6, the Snapdragon 430 from Qualcomm is a mid-range octacore processor with Cortex-A53s that run at a maximum frequency of 1.4 GHz. To give you an idea, the Lenovo K6 uses the same processor. The graphics are handled by the Adreno 505 chip. We find 3 GB of RAM and in the internal memory the manufacturer offers 32 GB expandable with a microSD card to 128 GB. These numbers should ensure good management of daily tasks but it will be important to see them at work with the software to get an idea of ​​the real benefits offered.

Nokia 6 audio Yes, the Nokia 6 is a mid-range smartphone but HMD has decided to provide users with two stereo speakers that operate at 6 dB. As explained above, the microphone at the rear is responsible for minimizing ambient noise.

Nokia 6 camera On the Nokia 6, we find a main camera with 16 MP, autofocus, dual-LED flash and an aperture of f / 2.0. All this, assisted by a pixel size of 10 microns, should make it possible to improve the result in poor light conditions, which is a weak point of all smartphones on the market. At the front, the camera is 8 MP with an f / 2.0 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12 microns. As always, we must wait to receive our test device to really get an idea of its potential. We will do several tests in different lighting conditions during our full review.

Nokia 6 battery The smartphone has a non-removable battery with a capacity of 3,000 mAh. By way of comparison, most batteries of the high-end models of 2016 had the same capacity. Will it be one of the strengths of the smartphone? This remains to be determined.

Nokia 6 technical specifications

Type: Phone Model: Nokia 6 Manufacturer: Nokia Dimensions: 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm Weight: 169 g Battery size: 3000 mAh Screen size: 5.5 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 1920 x 1080 pixels (401 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 7.0 - Nougat RAM: 3 GB Internal storage: 32 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 1.4 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth

