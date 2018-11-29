Pictures, specs and more: Nokia 8.1 shows up early
There's still no news about the Nokia 9, so we'll have to wait a bit for a real high-end Finnish smartphone. But the Nokia 8.1 is already showing itself, and it looks pretty good!
"Expect more", this is the advertising slogan of the Nokia 8.1, which bears the code name Nokia Phoenix and can now be seen in many pictures. The design of the new Nokia smartphone is quite modern with its slim edges around the display, slim frame and curved glass. The camera protrudes slightly at the back.
The pictures also show a fingerprint sensor on the back, which is mounted in the middle below the dual camera. HMD Global hasn't yet provided the new Nokia smartphone with a sensor in the display, but that won't be a big faux pas in 2019 either. The notch in the display of the Nokia 8.1 has meanwhile turned out to be quite wide, which won't please every Nokia fan.
The new Nokia is decently equipped
More - quite small - pictures can be found at NokiaPowerUser following the source link under the article. There you can also see the presumed Specs of the Nokia 8.1. Specifications include a 6.18-inch display with 2,246 x 1,080 pixels and 19:9 format, a 3,500 mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 710 from Qualcomm. You can see all other specs in the table below.
Nokia 8.1 Specs
|Nokia 8.1
|Technical specifications
|Display
|6.18 inch, 2,246 x 1,080 pixels, 19:9 format
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Memory
|4/6 GByte RAM, 64/128 GB internal memory
|cameras
|Rear: 12 + 13 MP dual camera - Front: 20 MP
|rechargeable battery
|3,500 mAh
|Software
|Android 9 Pie
|Price
|still unknown
It is not yet known when and at what price the Nokia 8.1 will be launched. However, a release for MWC 2019 in Barcelona at the end of February seems to be quite obvious. Shortly thereafter, the Nokia 8.1 should be available for purchase.
How do you like the new Nokia smartphones?
Source: NokiaPowerUser
No comments