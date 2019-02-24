HMD Global has brought a handful of new Nokia smartphones to MWC 2019. The Nokia 9 PureView , the penta-camera phone, is the flagship. This is mainly due to its five cameras on the back. HMD Global has collaborated with two partners for this.

First to the highlights! Finally, there it is, the Nokia 9 PureView with its five cameras on the back. This setup is the outstanding feature of Nokia's new flagship, and that's why HMD Global has brought two partners on board: Carl Zeiss and Light.

Basically, that's how it works: the Nokia 9 Pureview has two cameras with color sensors and three with monochrome sensors. All have a resolution of 12 MP and the same focal length of 28 millimeters in 35mm equivalent. With every photo that the Nokia 9 PureView shoots, all five trigger simultaneously - with the exception of pure black and white images. An HDR image is always created by combining all the digital images the multiple lenses have captured.

The Nokia 210 costs only 35 USD. / © AndroidPIT

Better photos thanks to more depth

Thanks to the more detailed depth information of the monochrome sensors, the Nokia 9 PureView manages to detect a total of 1,200 focus levels at distances between seven centimeters and 40 meters - normal smartphones manage about ten. This allows the user to adjust the focus and depth of field by very fine margins. According to the manufacturer, the five cameras capture ten times as much light as other smartphones that only have RGB sensors.

All this falls under the umbrella of "Computational Photography" and for that, computing power is necessary. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, the Nokia 9 PureView has a strong, but not quite top of the range processor. HMD Global has therefore decided to install its own image co-processor between the camera and the Snapdragon 845, which performs many of the calculations.

The amount of data is immense - up to 240 MP per image (one shot can combine up to four photos with five 12 MP images each). The Nokia 9 PureView is supposed to eliminate image noise three times faster and at ten times less power consumption compared to other smartphones. The new camera app also supports RAW recording.

The new mid-range Nokia smartphones. / © AndroidPIT

The Nokia 9 Pureview has a 5.99-inch OLED display with 2K resolution and comes without a notch. Qi-charging, 4K Ultra HD Video, an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock in 2D via the 20-megapixel front camera are also included.

HMD Global offers the Nokia 9 PureView with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for a price of $699, which will probably be converted 1:1 into euros in Europe. The only color available is blue and sales are scheduled to begin in spring.

Three new Nokia smartphones under $200

There's also something new in the mid-range, namely the Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 4.2. Both have displays with a dewdrop notch. The Nokia 4.2 has a 5.7 inch screen, while on the Nokia 3.2 it's much larger at 6.2 inches. The outstanding feature of the Nokia 4.2 is its own Google Assistant button on the side. On the Nokia 3.2, it is the powerful 4,000 mAh battery that should provide two days of battery life.

Both new Nokia smartphones have a Snapdragon 400 series processor on board and, depending on the model, have either 2 or 3GB of RAM and 16 or 32 GB of internal storage, which is of course expandable. The Nokia 4.2 stars at $169, whilst the Nokia 3.2 costs $139 and up.

The Nokia 1 Plus ships with Android 9 Go. / © AndroidPIT

At the lower end of the scale is the new entry-level smartphone, the Nokia 1 Plus. It has a plastic case offered in bright colors and runs Android 9 Pie, the Go Edition. The inexpensive smartphone is supposed to build on the success of the Nokia 1. It is 8.5 millimeters thick, has a 5.45 inch IPS display and is available at a price of $99 from April.

Nokia 210 for those who can't help themselves

The Nokia 210, a new simple mobile phone from HMD Global, completes the litter. With its traditional number keys and colorful plastic housing, the phone looks a little out of date, but at least it has a color display and a camera. It runs a proprietary operating system and not Kai OS - so the small app store should not contain more than a few web apps. The Nokia 210 costs just $35.

What do you think of the new Nokia phones? Let us know in the comments below.