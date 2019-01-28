Nokia 9 PureView to be the star of HMD event at MWC
For months now, there have been rumors and leaks about the alleged Nokia 9. Now it seems that its unveiling is just around the corner. Leaks concerning the Barcelona MWC reveal some details about the devices that will be launched by HMD Global.
Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, used his Twitter account to announce the Nokia event to be held at the MWC in Barcelona on February 24.
We— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) 25 January 2019
would like you to tune into our Barcelona MWC showdown on the 24th of Feb 😎
There have been many speculations about possible devices that could be announced, but today, thanks to leaks on the net, we have a pretty good idea. The first teaser clearly shows part of the Nokia 9 PureView's photographic section with 4 of its 5 cameras in plain sight. The second teaser shows a device with a camera inserted in the hole of the display, as already seen on Honor View20 and Samsung Galaxy A8s, which could belong to the Nokia 8.1 Plus.
The successor of the entry level Nokia 1 is also said to be presented in Barcelona, most likely along with multiple new smartphones that will complete the 2019 Nokia range. In addition, after launching Nokia 3310 4G in 2017 and Nokia 8110 4G in 2018, we can imagine that HMD Global has more retro-inspired surprises in mind, to the delight of loyal fans. Rumours from CES indicate Nokia N9 as another possible candidate.
What devices do you think Nokia will present at the MWC?
Source: PocketNow
