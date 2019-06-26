If you have a Nokia, you now have Android Pie

Android Pie has begun to land on Nokia 1 smartphones, the Finnish manufacturer's most economical smartphone. With this update, Nokia completes its roadmap for delivering Android Pie to all of its devices. Bravo! Bravo!

Although Android Q is taking shape (beta number four is already available, out of a total of six before the arrival of its final version), the deployment of Android Pie leaves much to be desired. If most manufacturers perform this update late or not at all, Nokia is showing everyone else how it should be done.

After the arrival of Android Pie on the Nokia 3 at the beginning of the month, it is now the turn of the Nokia 1, the budget smartphone from HMD Global that has been a sales success. Juho Sarvikas himself, CPO of HMD Global, was in charge of communicating the news through Twitter:

Excited to share that our most affordable smartphone, Nokia 1, upgrades to Android 9 Pie starting today. Now there is a Nokia smartphone for everyone running Pie - bringing to you the latest experiences from Google. Nokia phones just keep getting better #Getsmart #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/BYONKx6q5n — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) 25 June 2019

One of the most surprising things about this update is that it is not a flagship, but an entry-level smartphone, priced at less than €100. With this move, Nokia demonstrates its commitment to all its users, not just those who opt for a manufacturer's flagship.

Nokia has delivered on its plan, and now all smartphones in the company's catalog (more than 20) use the latest version of the Android operating system. While Nokia's choice of Android One and Android Go on most of its devices has helped to deliver this promise, we should applaud the Finns and hope that the other manufacturers will follow suit.

How about you, are you still waiting for your smartphone to receive Android Pie?